Enrolled Nurse and Administrator at SD Recruitment

We are looking for Enrolled Nurses/ Administrators
Scope:
Enrolled nurse/ administrator
- Assist with duties as and when instructed by shift leader or the unit manager thus ensuring
- Provide comprehensive quality nursing care to patients, based on individualised patient
- needs, using scientific principles and practicing standard precautions and all principles of
infection control.
- Assessment and care of the needs of patients
- Responsible for the development, implementation and evaluation of appropriate programmes of care
- Ensuring the delivery of high quality care to patients/report potential/actual risks identified
- Ensure all stock is well controlled and managed
- Diploma in General Nursing
- Basic Computer Literacy
- HIV/AIDS counselling certificate
Please email your updated and detailed cv + copies of SANC Receipt + copies of all qualifications to
JHB Office: [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];
CPT Office: [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];
Desired Skills:
- Nursing
- Enrolled Nurse
- Medical
- Health