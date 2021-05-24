Enrolled Nurse and Administrator at SD Recruitment

We are looking for Enrolled Nurses/ Administrators

Scope:

Enrolled nurse/ administrator

Assist with duties as and when instructed by shift leader or the unit manager thus ensuring

Provide comprehensive quality nursing care to patients, based on individualised patient

needs, using scientific principles and practicing standard precautions and all principles of

infection control.

Assessment and care of the needs of patients

Responsible for the development, implementation and evaluation of appropriate programmes of care

Ensuring the delivery of high quality care to patients/report potential/actual risks identified

Ensure all stock is well controlled and managed

Diploma in General Nursing

Basic Computer Literacy

HIV/AIDS counselling certificate

Please email your updated and detailed cv + copies of SANC Receipt + copies of all qualifications to

JHB Office: [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];

CPT Office: [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Nursing

Enrolled Nurse

Medical

Health

Learn more/Apply for this position