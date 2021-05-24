Enrolled Nurse and Administrator at SD Recruitment

May 24, 2021

We are looking for Enrolled Nurses/ Administrators
Scope:
Enrolled nurse/ administrator

  • Assist with duties as and when instructed by shift leader or the unit manager thus ensuring
  • Provide comprehensive quality nursing care to patients, based on individualised patient
  • needs, using scientific principles and practicing standard precautions and all principles of

infection control.

  • Assessment and care of the needs of patients
  • Responsible for the development, implementation and evaluation of appropriate programmes of care
  • Ensuring the delivery of high quality care to patients/report potential/actual risks identified
  • Ensure all stock is well controlled and managed
  • Diploma in General Nursing
  • Basic Computer Literacy
  • HIV/AIDS counselling certificate

Please email your updated and detailed cv + copies of SANC Receipt + copies of all qualifications to
JHB Office: [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];
CPT Office: [Email Address Removed] [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

  • Nursing
  • Enrolled Nurse
  • Medical
  • Health

