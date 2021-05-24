Finance Accountant at Headhunters

Our Port Elizabeth client, a leader in the transport sector, is currently looking to employ a Finance Accountant.

The programmes they will be working on:

  • Bcom or a Btech in accounting
  • Datatim (will give company training as it is a transport program)
  • Quickbooks online (can give training but a plus if they know the program
  • Pastel (have to know very well) (Must be able to do year ends, process journals, roll VAT periods)
  • E-filing
  • Excel (must be able to work with formulas) (Not just basic formulas)

Tasks:

  • Preparing of wages sheet and load schedules (excel)
  • Preparing managements for a few different entities
  • Processing monthly depreciation, finance charges and interest
  • Keeping the books up to date with the HPs
  • Keeping the fixed asset register up to date
  • Preparing annual financial statements
  • Assisting with budgets
  • Preparing information for audits
  • Finding problems with peoples processing
  • Assisting staff with processing and excel formulas

