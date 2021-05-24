Finance Accountant at Headhunters

Our Port Elizabeth client, a leader in the transport sector, is currently looking to employ a Finance Accountant.



The programmes they will be working on:

Bcom or a Btech in accounting

Datatim (will give company training as it is a transport program)

Quickbooks online (can give training but a plus if they know the program

Pastel (have to know very well) (Must be able to do year ends, process journals, roll VAT periods)

E-filing

Excel (must be able to work with formulas) (Not just basic formulas)

Tasks:

Preparing of wages sheet and load schedules (excel)

Preparing managements for a few different entities

Processing monthly depreciation, finance charges and interest

Keeping the books up to date with the HPs

Keeping the fixed asset register up to date

Preparing annual financial statements

Assisting with budgets

Preparing information for audits

Finding problems with peoples processing

Assisting staff with processing and excel formulas

Learn more/Apply for this position