Finance Accountant at Headhunters

Our Port Elizabeth client, a leader in the transport sector, is currently looking to employ a Finance Accountant.
The programmes they will be working on:
- Bcom or a Btech in accounting
- Datatim (will give company training as it is a transport program)
- Quickbooks online (can give training but a plus if they know the program
- Pastel (have to know very well) (Must be able to do year ends, process journals, roll VAT periods)
- E-filing
- Excel (must be able to work with formulas) (Not just basic formulas)
Tasks:
- Preparing of wages sheet and load schedules (excel)
- Preparing managements for a few different entities
- Processing monthly depreciation, finance charges and interest
- Keeping the books up to date with the HPs
- Keeping the fixed asset register up to date
- Preparing annual financial statements
- Assisting with budgets
- Preparing information for audits
- Finding problems with peoples processing
- Assisting staff with processing and excel formulas