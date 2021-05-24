Formulations Assistant (BSc Chemistry Honours Graduate) at Candidate Connect

Seeking: GRADUATE level role for BSc Chemistry (HONOURS) profile.

GRADUATE (HONOURS) level role for a suitable BSc in Chemistry. This is a 6 month fixed-term contract. Potential scope for convert this to Perm with exceptional performance.

Rare opportunity to join a high quality South African team, in an FMCG business whose products are distributed globally.

The Formulations Assistant will be based at their factory in Boksburg, and together with the Formulations team will be responsible

for the ongoing stability monitoring of both existing and new products manufactured at the factory, throughout their life cycle.

This role monitors trends, patterns, reading samples, quality control of every batch, wet chemistry testing, ph tests etc. This is a new role due to new products being launched and in the pipeline. The products need to be tested and monitored where they are being manufactured – over a 3 year period.

This role does NOT develop formulations from scratch, that is done by others in a laboratory (situated elsewhere).

These products have not only global relevance, but the potential to change habits and/or meet needs in an entirely new way.

Exceptional communication skills in all formats is critical to the role including excellent computer literacy and numerical ability. If you are interested in working at the forefront of product development and monitoring products that have the potential to create new categories and habits that bring joy to a global audience, then it is likely you are well suited to this GRADUATE level role.

The successful candidate will be a recent GRADUATE with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry (HONOURS), and with a strong academic track record to support.

About The Employer:

Dynamic SA company with a Global footprint.

