Fraud Team Leader

Be responsible for oversight of day-to-day operations of Fraud Administration team. Drive and manage quality of work outputs including recoveries, disputes, SLA adherence, customer experience, etc.

You will also be repsonsible to ensure that al Regulatory and othe rmandatory reporting is timeously completed.

To qualify for this role, the following minimum requirements must be met:

Matric certificate

Completed 3year Diploma/Degree in Risk Management or similar

3years leadership experience within a Fraud Risk Management environment

Exposure to Card and Merchant payment systems including e-Commerce

Desired Skills:

Fraud Operations

Fraud Risk

About The Employer:

Highly rated employer within the Banking industry that boasts a high-performance company culture and massive long term opportunities for successful individual

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

RA

