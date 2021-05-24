Front End Developer

May 24, 2021

A leading financial services provider is looking for a Front end Developer to join their dynamic team and deliver a streamlined user experience.

As a Front end Developer, you will implement a complete user interface in the form of a mobile and desktop web app as well as strive to develop a first-class codebase using best practices.

Applicants must have:

  • 3 – 5+ years development experience
  • Minimum 2 years front-end experience (experience must be in the last 2 years)
  • Experience in React (Angular beneficial)
  • Beneficial Front end skills: Electron, Redux, ELK, Elastic, Fluent d, Kibana, State Management in a front end framework
  • Beneficial technical skills: Cloud, Rancher, Docker/Containerization, DevOps (i.e. pipeline deployment, repository management), Azure
  • Ways of Working – experience actively working in an agile manner i.e. Kanban, Scrum etc
  • Back end experience nice to have
  • Tertiary education in Computer Science / Engineering or related field
  • Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code
  • Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques
  • Experience with RESTful services
  • Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp
  • Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)
  • Familiar with testing frameworks (Ex. Jasmine)
  • Test runner framework (Ex. Karma)
  • Hand on and implements complex Front end / React applications, directives, controllers, services
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Team player
  • Good time-management skills
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills
  • Ability and drive to work in a fast paced, high pressure environment

Please note this is a 6 month contract position paying a rate of between R400 – R500 per hour.

Desired Skills:

  • React
  • HTML
  • CSS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

