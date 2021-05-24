Front End Developer

A leading financial services provider is looking for a Front end Developer to join their dynamic team and deliver a streamlined user experience.

As a Front end Developer, you will implement a complete user interface in the form of a mobile and desktop web app as well as strive to develop a first-class codebase using best practices.

Applicants must have:

3 – 5+ years development experience

Minimum 2 years front-end experience (experience must be in the last 2 years)

Experience in React (Angular beneficial)

Beneficial Front end skills: Electron, Redux, ELK, Elastic, Fluent d, Kibana, State Management in a front end framework

Beneficial technical skills: Cloud, Rancher, Docker/Containerization, DevOps (i.e. pipeline deployment, repository management), Azure

Ways of Working – experience actively working in an agile manner i.e. Kanban, Scrum etc

Back end experience nice to have

Tertiary education in Computer Science / Engineering or related field

Strong expertise with HTML, CSS, and writing cross-browser compatible code

Good understanding of AJAX and JavaScript Dom manipulation Techniques

Experience with RESTful services

Experience in JavaScript build tools like grunt or gulp

Expert in any one of the modern JavaScript MV-VM/MVC frameworks (JQuery, NodeJS, GruntJS)

Familiar with testing frameworks (Ex. Jasmine)

Test runner framework (Ex. Karma)

Hand on and implements complex Front end / React applications, directives, controllers, services

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Ability and drive to work in a fast paced, high pressure environment

Please note this is a 6 month contract position paying a rate of between R400 – R500 per hour.

