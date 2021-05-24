Full Stack Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Join a fast-paced Gaming Software Specialist seeking the coding wizardry of a Full Stack Developer to join its Agile Dev team working on cutting-edge gaming solutions. You will be expected to develop solutions to interesting problems and work with Testers & Product Owners to ensure exceptional features are delivered to customers. The ideal candidate will have an extensive experience in a wide range of Software Dev technologies, with a strong focus on responsive desktop and mobile web applications with a financial backend. Your tech toolset should include: Angular 2+/React, Ionic/React Native, Spring/Spring Boot, GIT, REST Web Services, Spring Data JPA/Hibernate, Microservices and experience in Unit Testing/TDD and Database design and performance. Remote work on [URL Removed] defect free code.

Function within an Agile team.

Attend and contribute to daily stand-ups and other Agile ceremonies.

Assist with breakdown of tasks from business requirements.

Accurately track time within the systems provided on a daily basis.

Deliver on sprint commitments.

Contribute to team planning, discussions and solution designs.

Constructively communicate in a way that would add to valuable solutions.

Take guidance from and support the Team Lead.

Report accurately on progress both within the systems and directly to your Team Lead.

Document solutions and assist others in doing their documentation.

Share knowledge with team members.

Adhere to coding quality standards including Unit and Integration Testing requirements.

Assist with the deployment and monitoring of the developed systems in testing and production environments.

REQUIREMENTS:

Extensive experience in a wide range of Software Development technologies, with a strong focus on responsive desktop and mobile web applications with a financial backend.

Angular 2+ or React.

Ionic or React Native.

Spring Framework / Spring Boot.

GIT.

REST Web Services.

Spring Data JPA / Hibernate.

Database design and performance.

Unit Testing / Test Driven Development.

Microservices / Strong Modular Design.

Bonus

MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo.

J2EE Web Development.

PHP.

ECommerce Payment Gateway Integrations.

In-App Payment Processing.

SOAP, XML.

JSON.

Axis.

Spring Integration.

Hazelcast.

Kubernetes.

NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs).

Angular 1.

WordPress HTML5 Module and Themes.

Phaser.

OpenFL.

C++.

ATTRIBUTES:

A dependable person, who delivers consistent quality.

A curious person who learns and improves their professional skills.

A lateral thinker, who can solve problems using creative reasoning.

A team collaborator who is able to take part in productive and respectful discussions with their colleagues.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position