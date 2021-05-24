Group Leader: Human Capital

Purpose of the job:

Lead and direct the Human Resource team to deliver a comprehensive HR service to the business.

Qualification and experience:

Bachelor of Commerce: Human Resource Management or any other similar degree

Human Resource Management: 7 years Operational; 5 years Managerial

Knowledge of all disciplines within Human Resources

Experience in unionised environment

Knowledge of Bargaining councils and Labour relations

Experience with the dispute resolutions councils

Experience working with the unions

Good knowledge of South African Legislation relevant to Employment Practices

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Responsibilities:

Implement strategies and key HR initiatives aligned with the overall business strategy

Develop sound relations with Managers and Employees in order to address concerns raised, grievances etc.

Support current and future business needs through the development of policies and procedures and optimal staff engagement

Overall management of all HR functions including Labour relations, Recruitment, Learning and Development and Payroll.

Ensure legal compliance throughout Human Resources.

Oversee and manage performance management processes

Determine project scope and manage various projects

Manage talent and succession planning processes that are aligned to business strategy

Develop and implement a wellness strategy in order to establish and drive a culture of wellness throughout the organisation

Must be able to handle union issues effectively

Report to management using HR metrics

Must be able to compile all HR related reports

Desired Skills:

Negot

Commucation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

