Group Leader: Human Capital

Purpose of the job:
Lead and direct the Human Resource team to deliver a comprehensive HR service to the business.
Qualification and experience:
- Bachelor of Commerce: Human Resource Management or any other similar degree
- Human Resource Management: 7 years Operational; 5 years Managerial
- Knowledge of all disciplines within Human Resources
- Experience in unionised environment
- Knowledge of Bargaining councils and Labour relations
- Experience with the dispute resolutions councils
- Experience working with the unions
- Good knowledge of South African Legislation relevant to Employment Practices
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
Responsibilities:
- Implement strategies and key HR initiatives aligned with the overall business strategy
- Develop sound relations with Managers and Employees in order to address concerns raised, grievances etc.
- Support current and future business needs through the development of policies and procedures and optimal staff engagement
- Overall management of all HR functions including Labour relations, Recruitment, Learning and Development and Payroll.
- Ensure legal compliance throughout Human Resources.
- Oversee and manage performance management processes
- Determine project scope and manage various projects
- Manage talent and succession planning processes that are aligned to business strategy
- Develop and implement a wellness strategy in order to establish and drive a culture of wellness throughout the organisation
- Must be able to handle union issues effectively
- Report to management using HR metrics
- Must be able to compile all HR related reports
Desired Skills:
- Negot
- Commucation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree