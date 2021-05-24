Group Leader: Human Capital

May 24, 2021

Purpose of the job:
Lead and direct the Human Resource team to deliver a comprehensive HR service to the business.
Qualification and experience:

  • Bachelor of Commerce: Human Resource Management or any other similar degree
  • Human Resource Management: 7 years Operational; 5 years Managerial
  • Knowledge of all disciplines within Human Resources
  • Experience in unionised environment
  • Knowledge of Bargaining councils and Labour relations
  • Experience with the dispute resolutions councils
  • Experience working with the unions
  • Good knowledge of South African Legislation relevant to Employment Practices
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills

Responsibilities:

  • Implement strategies and key HR initiatives aligned with the overall business strategy
  • Develop sound relations with Managers and Employees in order to address concerns raised, grievances etc.
  • Support current and future business needs through the development of policies and procedures and optimal staff engagement
  • Overall management of all HR functions including Labour relations, Recruitment, Learning and Development and Payroll.
  • Ensure legal compliance throughout Human Resources.
  • Oversee and manage performance management processes
  • Determine project scope and manage various projects
  • Manage talent and succession planning processes that are aligned to business strategy
  • Develop and implement a wellness strategy in order to establish and drive a culture of wellness throughout the organisation
  • Must be able to handle union issues effectively
  • Report to management using HR metrics
  • Must be able to compile all HR related reports

Desired Skills:

  • Negot
  Communication

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

