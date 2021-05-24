Handyman

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4)

Trade Test: N/A – Handyman Training Courses

Worked for a Facilities Management Company

A minimum of 3 years’ technical, maintenance and facilities experience as a Handyman in a manufacturing environment

Computer Literacy (Basic MS Office)

Housekeeping and safety principles

Duties:

Root cause analysis performed.

Failures / defects identified and rectified in a timely manner.

Equipment downtime and damage minimized.

Production support rendered – feedback received.

Operating conditions of equipment optimal.

Product quality standards upheld and complied with.

Reports compiled and available in a timely manner (records kept – document control).

Job Card Completion

Should you wish to apply for the position, please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not have any feedback within two weeks of your application, please do consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Handyman

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

