Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12 Certificate (NQF 4)
- Trade Test: N/A – Handyman Training Courses
- Worked for a Facilities Management Company
- A minimum of 3 years’ technical, maintenance and facilities experience as a Handyman in a manufacturing environment
- Computer Literacy (Basic MS Office)
- Housekeeping and safety principles
Duties:
- Root cause analysis performed.
- Failures / defects identified and rectified in a timely manner.
- Equipment downtime and damage minimized.
- Production support rendered – feedback received.
- Operating conditions of equipment optimal.
- Product quality standards upheld and complied with.
- Reports compiled and available in a timely manner (records kept – document control).
- Job Card Completion
Should you wish to apply for the position, please forward a detailed CV to [Email Address Removed]
Should you not have any feedback within two weeks of your application, please do consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Handyman
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate