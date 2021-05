Head of Accounting

An automotive manufacturing company is looking for a head of accounting to join their team.

The ideal person should have a completed Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting with 8 years experience specifically with experience in Automate or Evolve.

This position is based in Kempton Park.

