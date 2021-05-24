HR Generalist – Medical Devices (12 Months FTC)

HR Generalist with sound Project Management and Change experience gained in a multinational working environment.

12 Month FTC

Preference will be given to BBEEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Johannesburg

Position overview:

One will work in partnership with leaders, key stakeholders, and P&C colleagues to shape, develop and deliver P&C Strategy over three horizons (now, next, and future) in line with the needs and strategic priorities of the Organisations Diagnostics MCZA.

Operating as P&C expert, to advise, guide, and support staff and managers by providing high-level people management and development support across designated business units, in accordance with global, regional, local P&C strategy and goals, legislation, regulations, and relevant SOP’s. The P&C Business Partner maintains an effective level of business literacy about the business unit’s financial position, its midrange plans, its culture, and its competition in order to ensure implementation of business-aligned P&C solutions.

This position requires national and international travel.

Qualifications and Experience:

NQF 7 qualification in Human Resource Management or similar

5 – 7 Years’ experience in a Generalist HR environment within a multi-national working environment

HR Project Management experience essential

Change Management experience essential

Labour legislation and statutory requirements (Global, Regional and Local)

HR practices

Employee relations

Employee benefits

Project management

Business orientation

International company experience

Desired Skills:

HR Project Management

Change Management

HR practices

Employee Relations

HR Generalist

Strategic HR

HR Systems Management

HR Strategy

International HR

HR Processes

CIPD

HR Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A multinational healthcare company that operates worldwide in medical diagnostics.

Employer & Job Benefits:

No benefits

