HR Generalist – Medical Devices (12 Months FTC)

May 24, 2021

HR Generalist with sound Project Management and Change experience gained in a multinational working environment.

12 Month FTC
Preference will be given to BBEEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Location: Johannesburg

Position overview:

One will work in partnership with leaders, key stakeholders, and P&C colleagues to shape, develop and deliver P&C Strategy over three horizons (now, next, and future) in line with the needs and strategic priorities of the Organisations Diagnostics MCZA.

Operating as P&C expert, to advise, guide, and support staff and managers by providing high-level people management and development support across designated business units, in accordance with global, regional, local P&C strategy and goals, legislation, regulations, and relevant SOP’s. The P&C Business Partner maintains an effective level of business literacy about the business unit’s financial position, its midrange plans, its culture, and its competition in order to ensure implementation of business-aligned P&C solutions.

This position requires national and international travel.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • NQF 7 qualification in Human Resource Management or similar
  • 5 – 7 Years’ experience in a Generalist HR environment within a multi-national working environment
  • HR Project Management experience essential
  • Change Management experience essential
  • Labour legislation and statutory requirements (Global, Regional and Local)
  • HR practices
  • Employee relations
  • Employee benefits
  • Project management
  • Business orientation
  • International company experience

Desired Skills:

  • HR Project Management
  • Change Management
  • HR practices
  • Employee Relations
  • HR Generalist
  • Strategic HR
  • HR Systems Management
  • HR Strategy
  • International HR
  • HR Processes
  • CIPD
  • HR Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A multinational healthcare company that operates worldwide in medical diagnostics.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • No benefits

