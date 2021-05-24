HR Generalist – Medical Devices (12 Months FTC)

HR Generalist with sound Project Management and Change experience gained in a multinational working environment.
12 Month FTC
Preference will be given to BBEEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Location: Johannesburg
Position overview:
One will work in partnership with leaders, key stakeholders, and P&C colleagues to shape, develop and deliver P&C Strategy over three horizons (now, next, and future) in line with the needs and strategic priorities of the Organisations Diagnostics MCZA.
Operating as P&C expert, to advise, guide, and support staff and managers by providing high-level people management and development support across designated business units, in accordance with global, regional, local P&C strategy and goals, legislation, regulations, and relevant SOP’s. The P&C Business Partner maintains an effective level of business literacy about the business unit’s financial position, its midrange plans, its culture, and its competition in order to ensure implementation of business-aligned P&C solutions.
This position requires national and international travel.
Qualifications and Experience:
- NQF 7 qualification in Human Resource Management or similar
- 5 – 7 Years’ experience in a Generalist HR environment within a multi-national working environment
- HR Project Management experience essential
- Change Management experience essential
- Labour legislation and statutory requirements (Global, Regional and Local)
- HR practices
- Employee relations
- Employee benefits
- Project management
- Business orientation
- International company experience
Desired Skills:
- HR Project Management
- Change Management
- HR practices
- Employee Relations
- HR Generalist
- Strategic HR
- HR Systems Management
- HR Strategy
- International HR
- HR Processes
- CIPD
- HR Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A multinational healthcare company that operates worldwide in medical diagnostics.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- No benefits