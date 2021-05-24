HR Graduate

A bit about the vacancy.
The successful graduate will be exposed to all facets within the HR department and will be given tasks to lead from start to end of project. The graduate must take ownership and find solutions for any challenges presented.
Requirements:
- Advanced Diploma/B.Tech in Human Resources
- Excellent Computer Skills
- Drivers license and own vehicle an advantage
Personal Attributes:
The Graduate should be able to:
- “think out of the box”
- work well with people
- have a good attitude and communication skills
- be able to work in a fast paced environment
- have good organizing and planning skills