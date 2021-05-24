HR Graduate

A bit about the vacancy.

The successful graduate will be exposed to all facets within the HR department and will be given tasks to lead from start to end of project. The graduate must take ownership and find solutions for any challenges presented.

Requirements:

Advanced Diploma/B.Tech in Human Resources

Excellent Computer Skills

Drivers license and own vehicle an advantage

Personal Attributes:

The Graduate should be able to:

“think out of the box”

work well with people

have a good attitude and communication skills

be able to work in a fast paced environment

have good organizing and planning skills

