Human Resources Manager : Legal Practice

My client, a medium sized law firm situated in both Guateng and the Western Cape is seeking a HR Manager with law firm experience & with at least 5 years practice across Recruitment, Talent Attraction & Retention, Pefomance Management & Employee Relations to join their team.

Requirements:

Completed Honours / Post Grad degree in Human Resources / Industrial Psychology or related field

5 years minimum experience as an HRBP / HR Manager

2-3 years experiience in a law practice / law firm – Non- Neg**

A good understanding of practice management

4- 5 years experience in End to End Recruitment – Attract, Recruit and On-board new talent

4- 5 years experience in Learning & Development – including Neuroscience(mindfullness an advantage), Digital Learning, Training Analyses & Development of programmes

4- 5 years experience in Peformance Evaluations including career mapping, pathing and management

3 years experience in Talent Retention Strategies

5 years experience in IR /ER Management

2 years experience in managing rewards, recognition and benefits programs

Additional notes

Kindly note that the requirement for experience as an HR Manager or HRBP servicing in a legal firm setting is a strong requirement as a such, those candidates will be considered foremost.

Travel is expected between CT and Jhb

At present and due to Covid related issues only, this role is operating remotely

Applicants may mail a WORD VERSION of their CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

