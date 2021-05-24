Human Resources Manager : Legal Practice

My client, a medium sized law firm situated in both Guateng and the Western Cape is seeking a HR Manager with law firm experience & with at least 5 years practice across Recruitment, Talent Attraction & Retention, Pefomance Management & Employee Relations to join their team.
Requirements:
- Completed Honours / Post Grad degree in Human Resources / Industrial Psychology or related field
- 5 years minimum experience as an HRBP / HR Manager
- 2-3 years experiience in a law practice / law firm – Non- Neg**
- A good understanding of practice management
- 4- 5 years experience in End to End Recruitment – Attract, Recruit and On-board new talent
- 4- 5 years experience in Learning & Development – including Neuroscience(mindfullness an advantage), Digital Learning, Training Analyses & Development of programmes
- 4- 5 years experience in Peformance Evaluations including career mapping, pathing and management
- 3 years experience in Talent Retention Strategies
- 5 years experience in IR /ER Management
- 2 years experience in managing rewards, recognition and benefits programs
Additional notes
- Kindly note that the requirement for experience as an HR Manager or HRBP servicing in a legal firm setting is a strong requirement as a such, those candidates will be considered foremost.
- Travel is expected between CT and Jhb
- At present and due to Covid related issues only, this role is operating remotely
Applicants may mail a WORD VERSION of their CV’s to [Email Address Removed]