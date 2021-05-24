IMBEWU FUND MANAGER

Objectives
Has overall responsibility for strategy formulation and implementation. Oversee and provide guidance on all aspects of deal making, execution and strategic planning related to deal sourcing and negotiates transactions as a member of a team. Consistently leads transactions from identification, negotiations, closing, monitoring of investments and exit thereof. Take final responsibility for the transactions. Manage departmental budgets and targets. Manage the team performance. Custodian of external stakeholder relationships.
Advancing BBBEE
Portfolio Growth and Management: Deal Activity and meeting targets
Manage and meet overall targets for the fund i.e. approval value targets, deal volumes targets as well as disbursed value targets
Maximise Empowerment Dividend
Job Creation, Participation by Women & Geographic Spread:
- Invest in black empowered businesses that have high employment creating opportunities and empowering women and job creation values.
- Increase participation by black women to agreed target of portfolio by value of investment disbursed.
- Negotiate funding agreements in respect of new funds.
Financial Efficiency and sustainability
- Maintain portfolio impairments targets.
- Achieve target Collection Ratios for iMbewu Fund clients.
- Achieve target ROI.
- Achieve portfolio risk exposure of high risk loan target.
Internal Process Perspective
- Minimise staff turnover for voluntary terminations.
- Manage vacancy rate to agreed target.
- Achieve Committee Meeting Attendance.
- Resolution of audit findings by due date with focus on high risk findings.
- Operate within allocated budget.
- Ensure accuracy and timely capture of information on CRM.
Learning & Growth – Innovation
- Ensure staff attend training initiative linked in their PDP per annum.
- Continuous improvement of processes.
Knowledge & Experience Requirements
- Minimum of 12 years’ experience in deal making environment with minimum of 5 years people management experience.
- Strong credit and risk analysis skills.
- Previous experience in managing people / professional teams.
- Well-developed presentation, written and verbal communication skills.
- Strong inter-personal skills.
- Strong organizational and strategic orientation.
- Experience in development and implementation of strategic and business plans.
Qualification Requirements
- Relevant commercial or technical Honours Degree or equivalent qualification.
- MBA or Master’s Degree would be an advantage.
Behavioural Competencies
- Relationship building and networking
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing skills
- Political Awareness
Technical / Functional Competencies
- Financial acumen
- Data Collection and Analysis
- Investment Management
- Risk identification and mitigation
- Customer Service Orientation
- Strategic and Innovative Thinking
- Planning and organizing
- Results and solution orientated
Leadership Competencies
- Resilience
- Decisiveness in Execution
- People Engagement
- Communication and Engagement
- Diverse Stakeholder Management
- Teamwork
- Innovation
- Change leadership
- Strategic Thinking
- Business Mind Set
Desired Skills:
- SEE ABOVE SKILLS