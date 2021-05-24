Information Technology Technician CCTV at The City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
WATER AND WASTE – SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT – PLANNING
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY TECHNICIAN: CCTV
CANDIDATES WHO APPLIED UNDER SWM 5/20 MUST NOT RE-APPLY
TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM: R1 026 140 – R1 427 026 PER ANNUM – REF NO: SWM 12/21 – CAPE TOWN CIVIC CENTRE
Requirements:
- A relevant National diploma/degree in Information Technology
- Three (3) to five (5) years’ relevant experience as per KPAs
- One (1) year’s experience in a CCTV infrastructure environment (essential)
- Exposure to access control and alarms systems
- Physically fit and able-bodied
- A valid Code EB (08) driver’s licence.
Key performance areas:
- Performing specific duties associated with the effective operation of specialised infrastructure
- Coordinating the repair of equipment
- Providing ongoing training to staff on how to use the provided equipment as a valued asset
- Assisting in the project development and sign-off based on business input and objectives
- Assisting in the budgetary process by providing input and requirements of future projects
- Ensuring that Occupational Health and Safety Act protocols are adhered to when external staff work and enter Waste Services facilities to carry out work
- Performing specific tasks associated with effective reporting of assets being procured and decommissioned
- Researching latest trends, best practices and creating profile templates based on specific facility requirements and needs to ensure that solutions are efficiently utilised
- Providing CCTV download and viewing support when required to internal and external stakeholders
- Establishing communication network between contractors and IS&T specialised equipment staff to facilitate mechanism to share ideas
- Performing specific applications associated with provision of technical support around specialised equipment.
