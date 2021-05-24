Internship for Junior Interior Designer

Our client in the Designing sector is looking for a Junior Interior Designer who is creative and imaginative that undertakes a variety of space designing projects from concept to completion.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Know where to store files in system
- Undertake design project from concept to completion
- Determine the client’s goals and requirements of the project
- Interpret and translate customer needs into rough plans
- Negotiate fees and set schedules for the project
- Research and decide on materials and products sourcing
- Place orders for materials and oversee installing the design elements
- Work closely with designers, decorators, architects and constructors
- Research and follow industry changes, evolutions and best practices
Requirements:
- Proven working experience in decorating interior spaces
- Expertise in layout, colour, lighting, materials selection, custom furniture and all installations
- Hands on experience with AutoCAD, SketchUp, 3D Max, Illustrator or other design programs
- Excellent portfolio of previous works
- Attention to detail,
- Artistic ability, vision and creativity
- Communication and presentation skills
- Project and time management skills
- BS degree in Interior Design or similar relevant field
- Own Vehicle
- Matric
Desired Skills:
- Artistic
- attention to detail
- Vision
- communnication
- CAD
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
