Internship for Junior Interior Designer

May 24, 2021

Our client in the Designing sector is looking for a Junior Interior Designer who is creative and imaginative that undertakes a variety of space designing projects from concept to completion.
Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Know where to store files in system
  • Undertake design project from concept to completion
  • Determine the client’s goals and requirements of the project
  • Interpret and translate customer needs into rough plans
  • Negotiate fees and set schedules for the project
  • Research and decide on materials and products sourcing
  • Place orders for materials and oversee installing the design elements
  • Work closely with designers, decorators, architects and constructors
  • Research and follow industry changes, evolutions and best practices

Requirements:

  • Proven working experience in decorating interior spaces
  • Expertise in layout, colour, lighting, materials selection, custom furniture and all installations
  • Hands on experience with AutoCAD, SketchUp, 3D Max, Illustrator or other design programs
  • Excellent portfolio of previous works
  • Attention to detail,
  • Artistic ability, vision and creativity
  • Communication and presentation skills
  • Project and time management skills
  • BS degree in Interior Design or similar relevant field
  • Own Vehicle
  • Matric

Desired Skills:

  • Artistic
  • attention to detail
  • Vision
  • communnication
  • CAD

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

