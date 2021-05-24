Internship for Junior Interior Designer

Our client in the Designing sector is looking for a Junior Interior Designer who is creative and imaginative that undertakes a variety of space designing projects from concept to completion.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Know where to store files in system

Undertake design project from concept to completion

Determine the client’s goals and requirements of the project

Interpret and translate customer needs into rough plans

Negotiate fees and set schedules for the project

Research and decide on materials and products sourcing

Place orders for materials and oversee installing the design elements

Work closely with designers, decorators, architects and constructors

Research and follow industry changes, evolutions and best practices

Requirements:

Proven working experience in decorating interior spaces

Expertise in layout, colour, lighting, materials selection, custom furniture and all installations

Hands on experience with AutoCAD, SketchUp, 3D Max, Illustrator or other design programs

Excellent portfolio of previous works

Attention to detail,

Artistic ability, vision and creativity

Communication and presentation skills

Project and time management skills

BS degree in Interior Design or similar relevant field

Own Vehicle

Matric

Desired Skills:

Artistic

attention to detail

Vision

communnication

CAD

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

