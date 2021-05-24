Java DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An exciting opportunity to develop features for a remote Gaming platform is up for grabs for a self-driven Java DevOps Engineer sought by a provider of cutting-edge Gaming Software Solutions. The ideal candidate must be highly proficient in Java but also happy to work on solutions in Ansible, Python, Node.js, Bash scripts and other languages. You must have at least 2 years Java experience and skilled in Unit Testing/TDD, Spring/Spring Boot, GIT, REST Web Services, JPA/Hibernate, Database design & performance, Microservices/Strong Modular Design. If you make it your mission to always deliver high-quality, readable & testable code, then APPLY NOW! Remote work on [URL Removed] effectively with team members.

Use your own initiative and be accountable for your deliverables, within the teams guidelines.

Estimate and agree on deadlines and deliver work within these whilst communicating impediments early.

Embrace best Software Engineering practices and tools; TDD, CI, SOLID etc.

Understand Software Development Lifecycle, Agile software design principles and build processes.

Track your progress and time spent using the supplied administrative tools in order to accurately measure the effectiveness of your own estimations.

REQUIREMENTS:

2 Years Java Development experience.

Unit Testing / Test Driven Development.

Spring Framework / Spring Boot.

GIT.

REST Web Services.

JPA / Hibernate.

Database design and performance.

Microservices / Strong Modular Design.

Bonus Points

MySQL / Oracle / MSSQL / NoSQL / Mongo.

Hazelcast.

J2EE Web Development.

NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, MySQL, RXjs).

PHP (WordPress Modules).

Angular 1/2+, ReactJS, [URL Removed] Module and Themes.

Phaser.

Ionic.

OpenFL.

C++.

Proactive seeks out areas of inefficiency withing the scope of the role, taking action to make continuous improvements.

ATTRIBUTES:

Motivated.

Flexible Mindset.

Able to work in different contexts, occasionally learning and using different Programming languages.

Open to learn new technologies and methodologies that could be applied in the team environment provided it serves value and you are also enthusiastic to disseminate this knowledge.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

