Learning and Development Facilitator at ASAP Resources

Our client has an exciting career opportunity for a Skills Development Manager and are looking for an individual with a proven track record in driving and managing training and development initiatives in alignment with organisational strategy. The ideal candidate needs to be passionate about the field of training and development, a self-starter with drive and energy to establish and build an efficient training department.

Job Output

Learning and Development:

Work collaboratively with stakeholders to conduct an annual training needs analysis in line with the business, strategic and developmental requirements and review on an ongoing basis.

Cultivate a learning culture to encourage continuous learning.

Manage all the various training programmes across the company group.

Select and assign facilitators to conduct training.

Supervise trainers and evaluate trainers performance.

Provide induction, policy and procedure training for all learners.

Development, sign off and submission of Workplace Skills Plans and Annual Training Reports for company group.

Chairing training committee member meetings which includes upskilling of committee members.

Development of Pre- and Post Facilitator and Behavioural Assessments per training course to measure the effectiveness of training through quality control methods.

Effectively manage and monitor training budget and programme expenditure in order to demonstrate return on investment.

Review and update training material when required.

Stakeholder Relationships:

Facilitate the creation of an accountable, full-service team who understand and strive to meet the needs of all stakeholders through effective inspirational leadership.

Continuous development and improvement of the Learning and Development team, processes, standards and best practise.

Take full responsibility for performance of all direct reports, motivating and managing them in relation to quality standards and agreed objectives, focusing on all aspects of sound people management.

Challenge and develop team members through coaching.

Relationship building with internal and external teams and managing relationships with various stakeholders.

Communicate and collaborate with the Recruitment Department in order to ensure that the recruitment and selection process for Internship and Learnership is executed efficiently with a high success rate.

Participate in the interviewing and selection process when required.

Reporting and Administration:

Compile monthly training reports for HR Manager.

Prepare and maintain budget reports to justify expenditures.

Ensure accurate and up to date data capturing and filing according to department standards.

Ensure department filing is up to date and accurate at all times.

Prepare documentation for skills and development audits including training SETA and EE documents.

Assist with relevant administration concerning training on a daily basis as well as weekly preparation for monthly documentation to be submitted to the various SETA’s for auditing purposes.

Maintain department records, ensuring complete accuracy and confidentiality.

Legislative:

Work within policies and procedures and in compliance with all BBBEE/ TAX/ EE/ SD Legislation and keep abreast of all changes with regard to learning and development best practise and requirements.

Compliance and monitoring of the BBBEE (Skills Development section) scorecard system and ensure that the company requirements are maintained and updated timeously.

Ensure maintenance and updating of training provided for all staff.

Review BEE scoring results, identify improvement areas and work with relevant stakeholders to implement action plans to secure improved scoring.

Qualifications and Experience:

Tertiary Qualification in HR, Industrial Psychology or Skills Development Facilitation is essential.

ETDP Qualification is advantageous

Significant work experience as a trainer, coach, or training facilitator, preferably in an ISP environment Familiar with both traditional and modern job training methods, trends and techniques

Strong computer skills, including Microsoft Office proficiency; familiarity with web delivery tools.

Outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal.

Exceptional organizational skills, including the ability to handle multiple assignments and prioritize work.

Must have a Sales/ISP trainer background.

We encourage all candidates to read through the job description clearly and properly before applying and submitting your CV for perusal.

ASAP Resources Global is a long-standing recruitment agency, we headhunt and do recruitment for multiple high-end clients with the focus on building relationships with all candidates and clients. We appreciate all submissions and will reply to each one as soon as possible.

Desired Skills:

Conduct annual training analysis

Manage training programmes

WSP/ATR

Reporting and administration

Compliance and monitoring

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

ASAP Resources is a specialised recruitment agency with a speciality in headhunting and high-calibre recruitment strategies. We secure resources for a variety of clients in many industries on a global scale with a focus on building lasting relationships with all candidates and clients.

Learn more/Apply for this position