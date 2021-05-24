Learning and Development Facilitator at ASAP Resources

Our client has an exciting career opportunity for a Skills Development Manager and are looking for an individual with a proven track record in driving and managing training and development initiatives in alignment with organisational strategy. The ideal candidate needs to be passionate about the field of training and development, a self-starter with drive and energy to establish and build an efficient training department.
Job Output
Learning and Development:
- Work collaboratively with stakeholders to conduct an annual training needs analysis in line with the business, strategic and developmental requirements and review on an ongoing basis.
- Cultivate a learning culture to encourage continuous learning.
- Manage all the various training programmes across the company group.
- Select and assign facilitators to conduct training.
- Supervise trainers and evaluate trainers performance.
- Provide induction, policy and procedure training for all learners.
- Development, sign off and submission of Workplace Skills Plans and Annual Training Reports for company group.
- Chairing training committee member meetings which includes upskilling of committee members.
- Development of Pre- and Post Facilitator and Behavioural Assessments per training course to measure the effectiveness of training through quality control methods.
- Effectively manage and monitor training budget and programme expenditure in order to demonstrate return on investment.
- Review and update training material when required.
Stakeholder Relationships:
- Facilitate the creation of an accountable, full-service team who understand and strive to meet the needs of all stakeholders through effective inspirational leadership.
- Continuous development and improvement of the Learning and Development team, processes, standards and best practise.
- Take full responsibility for performance of all direct reports, motivating and managing them in relation to quality standards and agreed objectives, focusing on all aspects of sound people management.
- Challenge and develop team members through coaching.
- Relationship building with internal and external teams and managing relationships with various stakeholders.
- Communicate and collaborate with the Recruitment Department in order to ensure that the recruitment and selection process for Internship and Learnership is executed efficiently with a high success rate.
- Participate in the interviewing and selection process when required.
Reporting and Administration:
- Compile monthly training reports for HR Manager.
- Prepare and maintain budget reports to justify expenditures.
- Ensure accurate and up to date data capturing and filing according to department standards.
- Ensure department filing is up to date and accurate at all times.
- Prepare documentation for skills and development audits including training SETA and EE documents.
- Assist with relevant administration concerning training on a daily basis as well as weekly preparation for monthly documentation to be submitted to the various SETA’s for auditing purposes.
- Maintain department records, ensuring complete accuracy and confidentiality.
Legislative:
- Work within policies and procedures and in compliance with all BBBEE/ TAX/ EE/ SD Legislation and keep abreast of all changes with regard to learning and development best practise and requirements.
- Compliance and monitoring of the BBBEE (Skills Development section) scorecard system and ensure that the company requirements are maintained and updated timeously.
- Ensure maintenance and updating of training provided for all staff.
- Review BEE scoring results, identify improvement areas and work with relevant stakeholders to implement action plans to secure improved scoring.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Tertiary Qualification in HR, Industrial Psychology or Skills Development Facilitation is essential.
- ETDP Qualification is advantageous
- Significant work experience as a trainer, coach, or training facilitator, preferably in an ISP environment Familiar with both traditional and modern job training methods, trends and techniques
- Strong computer skills, including Microsoft Office proficiency; familiarity with web delivery tools.
- Outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Exceptional organizational skills, including the ability to handle multiple assignments and prioritize work.
- Must have a Sales/ISP trainer background.
We encourage all candidates to read through the job description clearly and properly before applying and submitting your CV for perusal.
ASAP Resources Global is a long-standing recruitment agency, we headhunt and do recruitment for multiple high-end clients with the focus on building relationships with all candidates and clients. We appreciate all submissions and will reply to each one as soon as possible.
Desired Skills:
- Conduct annual training analysis
- Manage training programmes
- WSP/ATR
- Reporting and administration
- Compliance and monitoring
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
ASAP Resources is a specialised recruitment agency with a speciality in headhunting and high-calibre recruitment strategies. We secure resources for a variety of clients in many industries on a global scale with a focus on building lasting relationships with all candidates and clients.