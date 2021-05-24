Manager Engineering

Mechanical Engineer [URL Removed] or Degree or Similar

Project Management Qualification – PMP or similar supported by track record

A Registered ECSA Engineer would be beneficial

GCC would be an advantage

Management Activities:

Drive divisional performance – Financially, Strategically and to exceed SHEQ requirements.

Continuous improvement of departmental control systems.

Selling of solutions to clients.

Continuous development and improvement of OEM equipment.

Manage workshop Manager including systems.

Hire engineers as per needs defined on staffing forecast and future requirements.

Review mechanical engineering staff performance periodically.

Inform technical staff of Division and engineering goals and business performance.

Coach jobs, counsel on career and develop team members.

Develop needed infrastructure to ensure Engineering competency.

Project Activities:

Manage Procurement Manager and project personnel.

Liaise with Client on an ad-hoc basis on Project development and performance.

Oversee schedule development and progress reporting.

Manage quality standards throughout project lifecycle.

Oversee cost management of projects.

Engineering Activities:

Handle mechanical engineering activities and document control systems.

Support mechanical engineers, designers and draftsmen on projects as per task needs including skills development.

Manage mechanical engineering competence and state-of-the-art expertise.

Oversee and mentor mechanical design CFD modelling.

Final review and approval of drawings with applicable standards before Client issue.

Support methodical root cause analysis and resolve non-compliance in equipment performance.

Business Development:

Manage, review and signoff of all tenders and proposals

R&D Activities:

Manage development of new ideas including processes

Desired Skills:

Managing a team

leadership skills

mining

water treatment

Mechanical Engineering

Budget responsibility

business development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

