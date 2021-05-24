Manager Engineering

May 24, 2021

Mechanical Engineer [URL Removed] or Degree or Similar
Project Management Qualification – PMP or similar supported by track record
A Registered ECSA Engineer would be beneficial
GCC would be an advantage

Management Activities:

  • Drive divisional performance – Financially, Strategically and to exceed SHEQ requirements.
  • Continuous improvement of departmental control systems.
  • Selling of solutions to clients.
  • Continuous development and improvement of OEM equipment.
  • Manage workshop Manager including systems.
  • Hire engineers as per needs defined on staffing forecast and future requirements.
  • Review mechanical engineering staff performance periodically.
  • Inform technical staff of Division and engineering goals and business performance.
  • Coach jobs, counsel on career and develop team members.
  • Develop needed infrastructure to ensure Engineering competency.

Project Activities:

  • Manage Procurement Manager and project personnel.
  • Liaise with Client on an ad-hoc basis on Project development and performance.
  • Oversee schedule development and progress reporting.
  • Manage quality standards throughout project lifecycle.
  • Oversee cost management of projects.

Engineering Activities:

  • Handle mechanical engineering activities and document control systems.
  • Support mechanical engineers, designers and draftsmen on projects as per task needs including skills development.
  • Manage mechanical engineering competence and state-of-the-art expertise.
  • Oversee and mentor mechanical design CFD modelling.
  • Final review and approval of drawings with applicable standards before Client issue.
  • Support methodical root cause analysis and resolve non-compliance in equipment performance.

Business Development:

  • Manage, review and signoff of all tenders and proposals

R&D Activities:

  • Manage development of new ideas including processes

Desired Skills:

  • Managing a team
  • leadership skills
  • mining
  • water treatment
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Budget responsibility
  • business development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

