Manager Engineering

Mechanical Engineer [URL Removed] or Degree or Similar
Project Management Qualification – PMP or similar supported by track record
A Registered ECSA Engineer would be beneficial
GCC would be an advantage
Management Activities:
- Drive divisional performance – Financially, Strategically and to exceed SHEQ requirements.
- Continuous improvement of departmental control systems.
- Selling of solutions to clients.
- Continuous development and improvement of OEM equipment.
- Manage workshop Manager including systems.
- Hire engineers as per needs defined on staffing forecast and future requirements.
- Review mechanical engineering staff performance periodically.
- Inform technical staff of Division and engineering goals and business performance.
- Coach jobs, counsel on career and develop team members.
- Develop needed infrastructure to ensure Engineering competency.
Project Activities:
- Manage Procurement Manager and project personnel.
- Liaise with Client on an ad-hoc basis on Project development and performance.
- Oversee schedule development and progress reporting.
- Manage quality standards throughout project lifecycle.
- Oversee cost management of projects.
Engineering Activities:
- Handle mechanical engineering activities and document control systems.
- Support mechanical engineers, designers and draftsmen on projects as per task needs including skills development.
- Manage mechanical engineering competence and state-of-the-art expertise.
- Oversee and mentor mechanical design CFD modelling.
- Final review and approval of drawings with applicable standards before Client issue.
- Support methodical root cause analysis and resolve non-compliance in equipment performance.
Business Development:
- Manage, review and signoff of all tenders and proposals
R&D Activities:
- Manage development of new ideas including processes
Desired Skills:
- Managing a team
- leadership skills
- mining
- water treatment
- Mechanical Engineering
- Budget responsibility
- business development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma