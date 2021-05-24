MMU Supervisor at Bidvest Bank

Overseeing the functioning of the MMU . Daily, weekly and monthly reporting on all aspects of the MMU.
Service Excellence (Customer Service)
- Telephone etiquette.
- Clarifies procedures and processes.
- Promotes consistency.
- Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction and turnaround time.
- Customer and Product Concern Resolution.
- Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external customersInternal Customer Relationship
- Developing ties with internal departments.
- Align goals with external customers through Sale Executives.
- Maintain a positive attitude and drive.
- Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
Operational Excellence:
Performance Measurement:
- Optimize the use of all the MMU resources.
Service measures.
Quality measures.
Efficiency measures.
Support strategic plans and objectives.
- Quality Measurement Process:
Customer feedback, surveying, assessing performance and coaching.
Side by side call monitoring.
Silent call monitoring.
Call recording system.
Performance Reporting:
- Effective flow of communication between the MMU, customers and other business units.
Reporting methodologies.
Real time reporting.
Communicating performance results.
Performance Management:
- Productivity
Improve agent performance and adherence to department goals.
Motivate self-management of performance.
- Effectiveness
Improve agent morale, satisfaction and retention.
Provide objective method to self-evaluate performance vs. goals.
- Quality
Provide continuous feedback to motivate quality improvements.
Identify operational improvement opportunities.
- Customer satisfaction
Measure impact of agents on customers.
Provide immediate feedback.
Technical Criteria:
- Ability to analyze quotations.
- Compiling reports as requested.
- Differentiation between R&M, abuse or negligence.
- Knowledge and competency.
- First-Call resolution rate.
Service Levels
- Ensure that all decisions made are in conjunction with the deal parameters and reduce maintenance/repair costs at all times.
- Evaluate supplier quotations exceeding maintenance controller’s authorization limits.
- Warrantee and Goodwill claims as per OEM policies.
- Fleet discount on labour and parts pricing negotiation skills.
Minimum three years experience as a qualified motor technician
Experience on commercial vehicles
Experience in MHE
Office bound and travel
Desired Skills:
- Excellent time keeping
- Technical knowlege of motor vehicles HCV and MHE
- Analytical
- Sound judgement
- Problem solving abilities
- Ablility to make informed decisions
- Strong customer care principles
- Strong computer skills
- Interpersonal skils
- Excellent telephone skills
- Ability to adapt
- Initiative and ability to function without supervision
- Accurancy and attention to detail
- Ability to plan and organise
- Ability to work under pressure
- Bilingual
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Attention to detail
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma