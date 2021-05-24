MMU Supervisor at Bidvest Bank

May 24, 2021

Overseeing the functioning of the MMU . Daily, weekly and monthly reporting on all aspects of the MMU.
Service Excellence (Customer Service)

  • Telephone etiquette.
  • Clarifies procedures and processes.
  • Promotes consistency.
  • Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction and turnaround time.
  • Customer and Product Concern Resolution.
  • Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external customersInternal Customer Relationship
  • Developing ties with internal departments.
  • Align goals with external customers through Sale Executives.
  • Maintain a positive attitude and drive.
  • Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.

Operational Excellence:

Performance Measurement:

  • Optimize the use of all the MMU resources.
    Service measures.
    Quality measures.
    Efficiency measures.
    Support strategic plans and objectives.
  • Quality Measurement Process:
    Customer feedback, surveying, assessing performance and coaching.
    Side by side call monitoring.
    Silent call monitoring.
    Call recording system.

Performance Reporting:

  • Effective flow of communication between the MMU, customers and other business units.
    Reporting methodologies.
    Real time reporting.
    Communicating performance results.

Performance Management:

  • Productivity
    Improve agent performance and adherence to department goals.
    Motivate self-management of performance.
  • Effectiveness
    Improve agent morale, satisfaction and retention.
    Provide objective method to self-evaluate performance vs. goals.
  • Quality
    Provide continuous feedback to motivate quality improvements.
    Identify operational improvement opportunities.
  • Customer satisfaction
    Measure impact of agents on customers.
    Provide immediate feedback.
    Technical Criteria:
  • Ability to analyze quotations.
  • Compiling reports as requested.
  • Differentiation between R&M, abuse or negligence.
  • Knowledge and competency.
  • First-Call resolution rate.

Service Levels

  • Ensure that all decisions made are in conjunction with the deal parameters and reduce maintenance/repair costs at all times.
  • Evaluate supplier quotations exceeding maintenance controller’s authorization limits.
  • Warrantee and Goodwill claims as per OEM policies.
  • Fleet discount on labour and parts pricing negotiation skills.

Minimum three years experience as a qualified motor technician
Experience on commercial vehicles
Experience in MHE

Office bound and travel

Desired Skills:

  • Excellent time keeping
  • Technical knowlege of motor vehicles HCV and MHE
  • Analytical
  • Sound judgement
  • Problem solving abilities
  • Ablility to make informed decisions
  • Strong customer care principles
  • Strong computer skills
  • Interpersonal skils
  • Excellent telephone skills
  • Ability to adapt
  • Initiative and ability to function without supervision
  • Accurancy and attention to detail
  • Ability to plan and organise
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Bilingual
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Attention to detail

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

