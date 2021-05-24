MMU Supervisor at Bidvest Bank

Overseeing the functioning of the MMU . Daily, weekly and monthly reporting on all aspects of the MMU.

Service Excellence (Customer Service)

Telephone etiquette.

Clarifies procedures and processes.

Promotes consistency.

Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction and turnaround time.

Customer and Product Concern Resolution.

Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external customers

Internal Customer Relationship

Developing ties with internal departments.

Align goals with external customers through Sale Executives.

Maintain a positive attitude and drive.

Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.

Operational Excellence:

Performance Measurement:

Optimize the use of all the MMU resources.

Service measures.

Quality measures.

Efficiency measures.

Support strategic plans and objectives.

Customer feedback, surveying, assessing performance and coaching.

Side by side call monitoring.

Silent call monitoring.

Call recording system.

Performance Reporting:

Effective flow of communication between the MMU, customers and other business units.

Reporting methodologies.

Real time reporting.

Communicating performance results.

Performance Management:

Productivity

Improve agent performance and adherence to department goals.

Motivate self-management of performance.

Improve agent morale, satisfaction and retention.

Provide objective method to self-evaluate performance vs. goals.

Provide continuous feedback to motivate quality improvements.

Identify operational improvement opportunities.

Measure impact of agents on customers.

Provide immediate feedback.

Technical Criteria:

Compiling reports as requested.

Differentiation between R&M, abuse or negligence.

Knowledge and competency.

First-Call resolution rate.

Service Levels

Ensure that all decisions made are in conjunction with the deal parameters and reduce maintenance/repair costs at all times.

Evaluate supplier quotations exceeding maintenance controller’s authorization limits.

Warrantee and Goodwill claims as per OEM policies.

Fleet discount on labour and parts pricing negotiation skills.

Minimum three years experience as a qualified motor technician

Experience on commercial vehicles

Experience in MHE

Office bound and travel

Desired Skills:

Excellent time keeping

Technical knowlege of motor vehicles HCV and MHE

Analytical

Sound judgement

Problem solving abilities

Ablility to make informed decisions

Strong customer care principles

Strong computer skills

Interpersonal skils

Excellent telephone skills

Ability to adapt

Initiative and ability to function without supervision

Accurancy and attention to detail

Ability to plan and organise

Ability to work under pressure

Bilingual

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Attention to detail

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

