Mobile Developer / Java

May 24, 2021

We have an exciting opportunity for a Mobile Developer to work with us in our office in Cape Town. We are looking for self-motivated, analytical thinkers and problem solvers, who will be involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve our clients business processes.

MUST have Required Skills

  • Java / Kotlin
  • Swift
  • RESTful APIs

Advantageous Skills

  • Enterprise level application development
  • Material UI/UX Design
  • Xamarin
  • Azure/.Net
  • SQLite
  • XML
  • Agile & Scrum

Competencies

  • Teamwork
  • Attention to detail
  • Passionate about Development

