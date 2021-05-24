Mobile Developer / Java

We have an exciting opportunity for a Mobile Developer to work with us in our office in Cape Town. We are looking for self-motivated, analytical thinkers and problem solvers, who will be involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve our clients business processes.

MUST have Required Skills

Java / Kotlin

Swift

RESTful APIs

Advantageous Skills

Enterprise level application development

Material UI/UX Design

Xamarin

Azure/.Net

SQLite

XML

Agile & Scrum

Competencies

Teamwork

Attention to detail

Passionate about Development

