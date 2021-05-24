Mobile Developer / Java

We have an exciting opportunity for a Mobile Developer to work with us in our office in Cape Town. We are looking for self-motivated, analytical thinkers and problem solvers, who will be involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve our clients business processes.
MUST have Required Skills
- Java / Kotlin
- Swift
- RESTful APIs
Advantageous Skills
- Enterprise level application development
- Material UI/UX Design
- Xamarin
- Azure/.Net
- SQLite
- XML
- Agile & Scrum
Competencies
- Teamwork
- Attention to detail
- Passionate about Development