OKI MEITA boosts textile industry with JG Electronics partnership

OKI Europe has announced a significant improvement in its go-to-market strategy in sub-Saharan Africa: with immediate effect, JG Electronics will be one of the official distributors of OKI for the textile printing solutions in South Africa.

JG Electronics is one of the leading heat transfer and sublimation companies in South Africa, which provides end-to-end heat press solutions on different materials all around South Africa.

“Adding the OKI range of transfer printing solutions to the JG Electronics product range gives customers access to professional grade print technology, JG Electronics’ over 30 years extensive and professional experience in the transfer industry, the lowest cost per print in the industry as well as access to the Forever range of transfer papers (distributed by JG Electronics), some of which are manufactured specifically for use in OKI’s range of white toner laser printers, allowing transfers not only to textiles, but also to hard surfaces such as ceramics, wood, metal, glass and even some plastics,” says Jaco Pretorius, Oki product manager for JG Electronics South Africa.

“The South African market presents a very strong opportunity for OKI. The partnership with JG Electronics will set a new milestone! This step forward is demonstrating our commitment to the country by working even closer with leading South African companies. With this we are combining the strengths of JG Electronics as one of our official partners and value-added distributors with the global brand of OKI and our leadership in providing printing solutions to different vertical markets,” says Mathias Militzer, vice-president: MEITA at OKI.

“Combining a portfolio of A3 and A4 digital LED transfer and silk screen-printing solutions with JG Electronics expertise and knowledge will enable us to offer tailored and customizable printing solutions to different vertical markets in South Africa,” Militzer says.

“With this partnership we can support our channel partners even more to ensure we are delivering unique vertical solutions that break down our customer specific barriers to greater success and help them achieve their current and future business goals” he adds.