Open Doors for Matriculants at Global Direct Vereeniging

Matriculants Wanted!!

Have you just matriculated and looking for work opportunities?

Our company is looking for energetic South Africans to join our dynamic sales team.

Requirements:

Matric Certificate

South African ID

Contact us for your opportunity today:

WHATSAPP [Phone Number Removed];

Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Energetic

outspoken

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position