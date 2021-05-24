Operations Manager

Purpose of the job:

– The Operations Manager assists the National operations manager to make careful considerations of all aspects in the business.

– The Operations manager is responsible to ensure that the business goals, decisions & plans, are effectively executed & implemented within the business, in order to maximize the stores results in terms of costs, sales, shrinkage, people and profit

Job Description:

People Management

Oversee the work of other managers within the specific geographical area of the business

Check and coordinate activities through the Area managers to ensure that the stores are in proper working conditions at all times

Ensure that the responsible persons adhere to the standard operating procedures set within the business at all times.

Oversee and assist in the recruitment of staff, ensure that proper recruitment processes are followed at all times in line the recruitment policies and the operational needs of the business.

Conduct performance reviews with management in each business unit and in individual stores to ensure that the management teams within the entire business unit are aligned with the companys general objectives and goals.

Follow through and ensure that proper work schedules for staff are established in line with the budget .

Evaluate Area managers as well as store managers performance at the end of a given period based on the ratio % (SAW to SALES)

Together with HR, manage and guide the Area mangers and Store managers in all IR related matters within the business unit.

Where necessary Initiate disciplinary hearings and from time to time represent the company at the CCMA.

Inventory/Stock management:

Responsible for inventory/stock analysis within the specific business unit.

Keep track of sales figures and the inventory/stock requirements of each business unit and each store and use this information to make estimates on optimal stock levels for each store.

Coordinate Stock movement and ensure obtain maximum profitability and provide the necessary feedback to the buying and planning team.

Investigate and take action ensuring prevention of negative stock on hand (NSOH)

Ensure Standard operating procedures are followed when inventory is received, captured and sold at store level.

Provide guidance and assistance to the operational management team in the preparation of Stock takes

Analyse and investigate the shrinkages results for the entire business unit as well as the individual stores and ensure that the responsible persons are held accountable and that the implementation and follow though of the SLAP (Stock Loss Action Plan) is actioned should the results be undesirable

OPS Manager must be accountable for the shrinkage and the negative stock on hand results within their region

Sales management:

Monitor, analyse and evaluate sales performance within the region, identify potential growth opportunities as well issues which might have a negative impact on the sales performance and provide the necessary feedback and input to the operations manager/the senior management team

Evaluate whether the stores are meeting their sales goals by analysing expenses and profits, and providing actionable feedback & input to the Operations manager/senior management team whether or not costs/budgets needs to be adjusted to maximize profits.

Accountable for the sales performance within the specific region, making sure that the operational team in the region is sales driven and customer centric.

Make sure that the teams meet the required Customer service standards across the board and coordinate the necessary training initiatives where necessary

Follow through on the implementation & execution of all marketing activities within the business units to maximise the sales opportunities.

Coordinate & check that the merchandising activities of the visual merchandising team and the responsible individuals are implemented and maintained to create an appealing and pleasant visual appearance in all stores in order to attract customers and to optimize the use of space in stores.

Financial controls:

Accountable for the controllable expenses within the region as this directly affects the profitability of the business.

Effectively communicate and translate financial budgets/goals to the operations management teams so that it can be used as a management tool within the region.

Implement and compile tactical delivery plans to minimize expenditure and maximize profits.

Assess the adequacy and effectiveness of the risk management practices and internal controls within the region and ensure that the required action is taken to ensure that policies and procedures are followed to mitigate risk within the region.

Liaise with internal departments around the improvement and development of standard operation procedures (SOPs) that suits the operations team to ultimately increase the turnaround times/improve the effectiveness of controls maximize profitability and minimize risk

Work Environment:

Operations Manager will be required to travel to retail clothing stores

The Operations Manager must be capable of actively engaging with staff on the ground as well as senior management.

Job Requirements:

Matric Certificate.

Bcom Degree (preferable)

Certificate or Diploma in Retail/Business Management preferable.

Valid Drivers Licence Code 8 unendorsed

5-8 years experience in a similar capacity as an operations manager (clothing retail experience is preferred)

Learn more/Apply for this position