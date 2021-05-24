Partner Relationship Associate (Investment Graduat

Our client, an asset manager with an international presence is looking for a bright, driven, and confident investment graduate to join their team as a Partner Relationship Associate.

As a Partner Relationship Associate, you are the voice and face of the company. You deliver positive experiences and develop lasting relationships with clients. You have a cheerful and friendly personality. You are action-oriented, with a focus on continuous improvement in all areas of your work. Known for your high energy and productivity, you can deliver quality results with a challenging but positive and influential style. You are creative but pragmatic, conceptual, but able to deliver at speed. A relationship builder with a reputation for integrity, you evoke rapid trust and openness in those you deal with.

If you have completed a BCom / Honours Degree in Investments or Economics or similar and the above sounds like you then apply now for this career launching opportunity.

