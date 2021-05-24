Product Support – Electric Motors

May 24, 2021

Job Purpose and Key Responsibilities

Continual and sustained identification of Sales opportunities, using a gap analysis approach, resulting in formalised target customer lists which are agreed with and issued to the respective Engineering Specialist.

  • Prearranged Product and Company promotion to target prospects in which product and service benefits are clearly communicated to the customer.
  • Attendance and involvement in the planning and execution of all promotional activities such as exhibitions, demonstrations, etc.
  • Sustain existing customer relationships and provide general branch business and sales support.
  • Site applications investigations and surveys.
  • Product selection, design, and quotation.
  • Branch staff product training, including identification, use of catalogues, basic power transmission engineering, etc.
  • Branch stock profile advice, including recommendations on what articles to carry and what not to carry.
  • Divisional stock reorder assistance.
  • Review of physical stock condition at branches and implementation and follow up of appropriate corrective action.
  • Gather and exchange with colleagues, market information regarding potential customers, projects, developments, opportunities, competitors, and market forces which materially impact on the success of the business.
  • Advance communication to branches regarding planned visits to prospective customers and the objectives of the visits.
  • Timeous reconciliation and submission of expenses incurred.

Education and Work Experience Requirements
– Matric /Grade 12.
– Relevant tertiary qualification.
– Computer literate.
– Minimum 5 years’ experience in the industrial gearbox, geared motors, and electric motors.
– Valid Driver`s license.

Desired Skills:

  • Technical
  • Kerridge
  • Sales
  • Commercially minded
  • Technical Sales
  • Electric Motors
  • Industrial Gearboxes
  • Geared Motors

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
  • 5 to 10 years Client / Customer Support

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

