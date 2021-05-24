Product Support – Electric Motors

Job Purpose and Key Responsibilities
Continual and sustained identification of Sales opportunities, using a gap analysis approach, resulting in formalised target customer lists which are agreed with and issued to the respective Engineering Specialist.
- Prearranged Product and Company promotion to target prospects in which product and service benefits are clearly communicated to the customer.
- Attendance and involvement in the planning and execution of all promotional activities such as exhibitions, demonstrations, etc.
- Sustain existing customer relationships and provide general branch business and sales support.
- Site applications investigations and surveys.
- Product selection, design, and quotation.
- Branch staff product training, including identification, use of catalogues, basic power transmission engineering, etc.
- Branch stock profile advice, including recommendations on what articles to carry and what not to carry.
- Divisional stock reorder assistance.
- Review of physical stock condition at branches and implementation and follow up of appropriate corrective action.
- Gather and exchange with colleagues, market information regarding potential customers, projects, developments, opportunities, competitors, and market forces which materially impact on the success of the business.
- Advance communication to branches regarding planned visits to prospective customers and the objectives of the visits.
- Timeous reconciliation and submission of expenses incurred.
Education and Work Experience Requirements
– Matric /Grade 12.
– Relevant tertiary qualification.
– Computer literate.
– Minimum 5 years’ experience in the industrial gearbox, geared motors, and electric motors.
– Valid Driver`s license.
Desired Skills:
- Technical
- Kerridge
- Sales
- Commercially minded
- Technical Sales
- Electric Motors
- Industrial Gearboxes
- Geared Motors
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
- 5 to 10 years Client / Customer Support
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus