Product Support – Electric Motors

Job Purpose and Key Responsibilities

Continual and sustained identification of Sales opportunities, using a gap analysis approach, resulting in formalised target customer lists which are agreed with and issued to the respective Engineering Specialist.

Prearranged Product and Company promotion to target prospects in which product and service benefits are clearly communicated to the customer.

Attendance and involvement in the planning and execution of all promotional activities such as exhibitions, demonstrations, etc.

Sustain existing customer relationships and provide general branch business and sales support.

Site applications investigations and surveys.

Product selection, design, and quotation.

Branch staff product training, including identification, use of catalogues, basic power transmission engineering, etc.

Branch stock profile advice, including recommendations on what articles to carry and what not to carry.

Divisional stock reorder assistance.

Review of physical stock condition at branches and implementation and follow up of appropriate corrective action.

Gather and exchange with colleagues, market information regarding potential customers, projects, developments, opportunities, competitors, and market forces which materially impact on the success of the business.

Advance communication to branches regarding planned visits to prospective customers and the objectives of the visits.

Timeous reconciliation and submission of expenses incurred.

Education and Work Experience Requirements

– Matric /Grade 12.

– Relevant tertiary qualification.

– Computer literate.

– Minimum 5 years’ experience in the industrial gearbox, geared motors, and electric motors.

– Valid Driver`s license.

Desired Skills:

Technical

Kerridge

Sales

Commercially minded

Technical Sales

Electric Motors

Industrial Gearboxes

Geared Motors

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering

5 to 10 years Client / Customer Support

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

