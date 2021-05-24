Sales Engineer Industrial Refrigeration at Johnson Controls

What you will do

The Sales Engineer – Industrial Refrigeration is a key role in expanding our Industrial Refrigeration products offering, reporting directly to the Sales Manager for Africa. You will be based in Isando, Johannesburg and will help the growth of our market share in especially South across the Industrial Refrigeration products portfolio which include directly selling of Sabroe, Frick, YORK products and will be travelling to out of South Africa, covering Africa to 30% case by case.

You will be focused on connecting with our potential industrial customer portfolio, providing the customer with the technical knowledge, service and quality associated with the Johnson Controls brand.

As a member of this team, you will work within a vibrant environment that provides a platform for you to use your experience to deliver our business objectives for our Isando region.

How you will do it

As a Sales Engineer – Industrial Refrigeration, you will use your in-depth knowledge of Refrigeration systems to carry out customer visits and close new ESG (Engineering Systems Management) sales opportunities by creating competitive, high quality proposals that link the customers operational and business objectives and our solutions.

You will create competitive, high quality and timely estimates, bids, proposals while negotiating the value of our proposals and impact to the customer’s business in order to close the sale and ensure that Johnson Controls’ financial standards are fully adhered to.

You will also develop network of contacts to promote Johnson Controls products and services with a specific view of closing deals and report sales account management using Sales Force.

You are a hunter driven to seek and develop new business and long term customer relationships, self-motivated enjoying the challenge of working independently to drive your territory growth. You’re naturally perseverant, tenacious and consistent in your approach to work, managing multiple priorities simultaneously because of your excellent planning, organization and time management skills.

What we look for

Required

Degree in mechanical engineering

5 to 10 years sales experience in Industrial Refrigeration

HVAC/R, Ammonia, Process cooling experience

Selection, design, commissioning, installation and project management experience

Electrical and instrumentation control experience

Sales track record in Industrial Refrigeration systems for comfort application in the South Africa region

Proven ability in developing and delivering sales activities and market growth for new customers

Tireless, results driven, strong sales drive and hunter mentality

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to communicate technical information to a non-technical audience

Ability to demonstrate good market expertise to develop credibility, loyalty, trust and commitment

Fluent language skills in English

Ability to travel

Preferred

Track record of delivering sales over Salesforce

Please note that Employment Equity candidates will be prioritized.

Desired Skills:

Industrial Refrigeration

HVAC/R

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Electrical Equipment Manufacturing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position