Sales Engineer Industrial Refrigeration at Johnson Controls

What you will do
The Sales Engineer – Industrial Refrigeration is a key role in expanding our Industrial Refrigeration products offering, reporting directly to the Sales Manager for Africa. You will be based in Isando, Johannesburg and will help the growth of our market share in especially South across the Industrial Refrigeration products portfolio which include directly selling of Sabroe, Frick, YORK products and will be travelling to out of South Africa, covering Africa to 30% case by case.
You will be focused on connecting with our potential industrial customer portfolio, providing the customer with the technical knowledge, service and quality associated with the Johnson Controls brand.
As a member of this team, you will work within a vibrant environment that provides a platform for you to use your experience to deliver our business objectives for our Isando region.
How you will do it
As a Sales Engineer – Industrial Refrigeration, you will use your in-depth knowledge of Refrigeration systems to carry out customer visits and close new ESG (Engineering Systems Management) sales opportunities by creating competitive, high quality proposals that link the customers operational and business objectives and our solutions.
You will create competitive, high quality and timely estimates, bids, proposals while negotiating the value of our proposals and impact to the customer’s business in order to close the sale and ensure that Johnson Controls’ financial standards are fully adhered to.
You will also develop network of contacts to promote Johnson Controls products and services with a specific view of closing deals and report sales account management using Sales Force.
You are a hunter driven to seek and develop new business and long term customer relationships, self-motivated enjoying the challenge of working independently to drive your territory growth. You’re naturally perseverant, tenacious and consistent in your approach to work, managing multiple priorities simultaneously because of your excellent planning, organization and time management skills.
What we look for
Required
- Degree in mechanical engineering
- 5 to 10 years sales experience in Industrial Refrigeration
- HVAC/R, Ammonia, Process cooling experience
- Selection, design, commissioning, installation and project management experience
- Electrical and instrumentation control experience
- Sales track record in Industrial Refrigeration systems for comfort application in the South Africa region
- Proven ability in developing and delivering sales activities and market growth for new customers
- Tireless, results driven, strong sales drive and hunter mentality
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to communicate technical information to a non-technical audience
- Ability to demonstrate good market expertise to develop credibility, loyalty, trust and commitment
- Fluent language skills in English
- Ability to travel
Preferred
- Track record of delivering sales over Salesforce
Please note that Employment Equity candidates will be prioritized.
