Sales Executive at Gro-direct Rustenburg

Our business is now looking to employ a Sales Executive to take the next step in their career and continue to improve in our sales team, our business is expanded rapidly. This is a fast paced and exciting business with ambitious growth opportunities.

We now have the opportunity for a confident and outgoing Sales Executive to join our team and help with the continuing expansion of our platform.

Key Responsibilities:

Building a strong, in-depth product knowledge of our products.

Educating clients to understand the features and benefits of our products.

Consistently achieving monthly goals.

Willing to push yourself to succeed.

Have great communication skills.

Essential Criteria:

Strong negotiating and influencing skills with clients at all levels.

Passed and completed Matric

Ability to priorities, work under pressure and to meet deadlines.

Passion for selling and motivated by achieving results.

Confident and professional manner.

Excellent communication skills.

Must be positive and driven individual, with the tenacity and goal-driven attitude of a successful sales person.

Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; / email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales Development

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

