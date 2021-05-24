Sales Executive at Gro-direct Rustenburg

May 24, 2021

Our business is now looking to employ a Sales Executive to take the next step in their career and continue to improve in our sales team, our business is expanded rapidly. This is a fast paced and exciting business with ambitious growth opportunities.
We now have the opportunity for a confident and outgoing Sales Executive to join our team and help with the continuing expansion of our platform.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Building a strong, in-depth product knowledge of our products.
  • Educating clients to understand the features and benefits of our products.
  • Consistently achieving monthly goals.
  • Willing to push yourself to succeed.
  • Have great communication skills.

Essential Criteria:

  • Strong negotiating and influencing skills with clients at all levels.
  • Passed and completed Matric
  • Ability to priorities, work under pressure and to meet deadlines.
  • Passion for selling and motivated by achieving results.
  • Confident and professional manner.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Must be positive and driven individual, with the tenacity and goal-driven attitude of a successful sales person.

Call us on [Phone Number Removed];/ email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Sales Development

About The Employer:

Gro-Direct Rustenburg

