Sales Executive – SageX3 product range

Our client seeks a Top Class Sales Executive to form part of the foundation team to build this division within an SW Solutions Consultancy. This individual requires 5 to 10 years plus of executive-level sales within the ERP sector, specifically the SageX3 product range.

Whilst the role is acquisition in nature it is also consutative where dealings with existing clients and new clients require a technical presentation style of product benefits. This means, the individual should preferably have that technical pre-sales consulting background, but it is not essential.

Call me today for a discussion.

All CV’s not meeting these requirements will be regretted. This is NOT a junior role and neither is it a general sales role. It is a highly specialized role requiring deeply relevant product exposure. It requires The Best. The salary on offer should not be seen as a deterrent.

Desired Skills:

SageX3

Executive presentations

Acquisition

Prospecting

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position