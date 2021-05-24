Sales Manager at SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Sales Manager – National
Permanent – Medical Industry
We have a career opportunity available for a Sales Manager who will set sights on growing and developing our national footprint in all sectors, including the Medical Industry.
Manage & Secure Product Sales
- Analyse market demands and targets. Adapt strategies to meet market demands and targets.
- Analyze potential opportunities and develop sales plans/strategies for each target account (current customers)
- Calling on Private/Provincial Hospitals and Corporate to offer services.
- Create detailed service proposal and implementation plan. Prepare relevant documentation to client.
- Set up appointments with current clients in order to discuss service offering and to obtain information regarding client needs.
- Incumbent will familiarize client with full scope of service offerings
- Based on information gathered during client visit, adapt project plan & service delivery options. New adapted strategy to be set up for clients.
- Research potential clients.
- Cold call prospective clients with the purpose of securing meetings.
Customer Relationship Management
- Actively prospect and leverage new business opportunities within specified customer’s accounts (current customers). Incumbent needs to stay updated on what’s happening in the industry.
- Cultivate strong long term relationships with key decision makers.
- Ensure appropriate strategy solutions are proposed to the customer. Monitor actions and results against plans.
- Monitor customer satisfaction by communicating regularly with customer. Provide client with customer satisfaction questionnaire / feedback form immediately upon completion of an intervention. Respond to feedback received.
Complete necessary administrative duties
- Handle follow-up related to sales and drive completion of the contractual documents
- Record all customer sales related activities in CRM systems.
- Weekly report on activities to be submitted to Managing Director on the set out targets and general marketing activities. – Reports to be delivered on weekly- Attend weekly meetings
Requirements:
- Relevant Qualification, Degree/BTech Diploma in Business Management/Sales or Marketing
- 7-10 years’ experience in sales or new business development and key account management
- Must have licence and own vehicle
- Knowledge of key CRM tools and system
- Excellent analytical & problem-solving skills
- Effective presentation & facilitation skills
- Strong virtual meeting skills using digital platforms e.g. MS Teams
- Excellent business English (written and oral)
- Structured work approach with an eye for the detail
- Must possess networking and strong negotiation skills
- International exposure
- strength to translate opportunities into winning solutions
- Ability to engage and lead discussions at senior/executive management level
- Ability to work independently and within a team to deliver results
- Ability to lead and influence
- Ability to adapt and perform under changing and uncertain conditions
- Willing to undertake national travel.
Desired Skills:
- Medical industry
- medical recruitment