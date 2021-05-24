Sales Manager at SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

May 24, 2021

Sales Manager – National

Permanent – Medical Industry

We have a career opportunity available for a Sales Manager who will set sights on growing and developing our national footprint in all sectors, including the Medical Industry.

Manage & Secure Product Sales

  • Analyse market demands and targets. Adapt strategies to meet market demands and targets.
  • Analyze potential opportunities and develop sales plans/strategies for each target account (current customers)
  • Calling on Private/Provincial Hospitals and Corporate to offer services.
  • Create detailed service proposal and implementation plan. Prepare relevant documentation to client.
  • Set up appointments with current clients in order to discuss service offering and to obtain information regarding client needs.
  • Incumbent will familiarize client with full scope of service offerings
  • Based on information gathered during client visit, adapt project plan & service delivery options. New adapted strategy to be set up for clients.
  • Research potential clients.
  • Cold call prospective clients with the purpose of securing meetings.

Customer Relationship Management

  • Actively prospect and leverage new business opportunities within specified customer’s accounts (current customers). Incumbent needs to stay updated on what’s happening in the industry.
  • Cultivate strong long term relationships with key decision makers.
  • Ensure appropriate strategy solutions are proposed to the customer. Monitor actions and results against plans.
  • Monitor customer satisfaction by communicating regularly with customer. Provide client with customer satisfaction questionnaire / feedback form immediately upon completion of an intervention. Respond to feedback received.

Complete necessary administrative duties

  • Handle follow-up related to sales and drive completion of the contractual documents
  • Record all customer sales related activities in CRM systems.
  • Weekly report on activities to be submitted to Managing Director on the set out targets and general marketing activities. – Reports to be delivered on weekly- Attend weekly meetings

Requirements:

  • Relevant Qualification, Degree/BTech Diploma in Business Management/Sales or Marketing
  • 7-10 years’ experience in sales or new business development and key account management
  • Must have licence and own vehicle
  • Knowledge of key CRM tools and system
  • Excellent analytical & problem-solving skills
  • Effective presentation & facilitation skills
  • Strong virtual meeting skills using digital platforms e.g. MS Teams
  • Excellent business English (written and oral)
  • Structured work approach with an eye for the detail
  • Must possess networking and strong negotiation skills
  • International exposure
  • strength to translate opportunities into winning solutions
  • Ability to engage and lead discussions at senior/executive management level
  • Ability to work independently and within a team to deliver results
  • Ability to lead and influence
  • Ability to adapt and perform under changing and uncertain conditions
  • Willing to undertake national travel.

Desired Skills:

  • Medical industry
  • medical recruitment

