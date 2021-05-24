Sales Manager at SD Recruitment (Pty) Ltd

Sales Manager – National

Permanent – Medical Industry

We have a career opportunity available for a Sales Manager who will set sights on growing and developing our national footprint in all sectors, including the Medical Industry.

Manage & Secure Product Sales

Analyse market demands and targets. Adapt strategies to meet market demands and targets.

Analyze potential opportunities and develop sales plans/strategies for each target account (current customers)

Calling on Private/Provincial Hospitals and Corporate to offer services.

Create detailed service proposal and implementation plan. Prepare relevant documentation to client.

Set up appointments with current clients in order to discuss service offering and to obtain information regarding client needs.

Incumbent will familiarize client with full scope of service offerings

Based on information gathered during client visit, adapt project plan & service delivery options. New adapted strategy to be set up for clients.

Research potential clients.

Cold call prospective clients with the purpose of securing meetings.

Customer Relationship Management

Actively prospect and leverage new business opportunities within specified customer’s accounts (current customers). Incumbent needs to stay updated on what’s happening in the industry.

Cultivate strong long term relationships with key decision makers.

Ensure appropriate strategy solutions are proposed to the customer. Monitor actions and results against plans.

Monitor customer satisfaction by communicating regularly with customer. Provide client with customer satisfaction questionnaire / feedback form immediately upon completion of an intervention. Respond to feedback received.

Complete necessary administrative duties

Handle follow-up related to sales and drive completion of the contractual documents

Record all customer sales related activities in CRM systems.

Weekly report on activities to be submitted to Managing Director on the set out targets and general marketing activities. – Reports to be delivered on weekly- Attend weekly meetings

Requirements:

Relevant Qualification, Degree/BTech Diploma in Business Management/Sales or Marketing

7-10 years’ experience in sales or new business development and key account management

Must have licence and own vehicle

Knowledge of key CRM tools and system

Excellent analytical & problem-solving skills

Effective presentation & facilitation skills

Strong virtual meeting skills using digital platforms e.g. MS Teams

Excellent business English (written and oral)

Structured work approach with an eye for the detail

Must possess networking and strong negotiation skills

International exposure

strength to translate opportunities into winning solutions

Ability to engage and lead discussions at senior/executive management level

Ability to work independently and within a team to deliver results

Ability to lead and influence

Ability to adapt and perform under changing and uncertain conditions

Willing to undertake national travel.

Desired Skills:

Medical industry

medical recruitment

