Sales Representative Office Automation Products at Compubits

Job Vacancy Description

To maintain and grow company market share in all areas of the business.

To advance the company’s vision, mission, goals and objectives.

To constantly upgrade skills and knowledge required.

To market the full range of products and solutions as offered by the company.

Promote/sell/secure orders from existing and prospective customers through a relationship-based approach.

Demonstrate and cross-sell products and services to existing/potential customers and assist them in selecting those best suited to their needs.

Achieve targets as determined by management.

Candidate Requirements (Skills and Experience)

Successful sales track record in business to business sales.

Must have experience in the office automation industry (PABX, Copiers, CCTV etc.)

Must be able to build and maintain strong client relationships

Must be persistent and focused

Should be well spoken and well presented

The ability to bring in and maintain key accounts

Good technical acumen in the IT space

Good admin skills and be computer literate

The ability to confidently conduct top-notch presentations to high-level Clients

Own reliable vehicle & an un-endorsed driver’s license

Ability to work without supervision

A Matric is essential, a Sales or Marketing qualification would increase your chances of success

Knowledge of Panasonic and Yeastar PABX as well as Xerox and Kyocera copiers would be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Sales Development

Prospect new customers

Sales Skills

Sales targets

Acquiring new customers

Selling Skills

Prospecting

Field Marketing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Compubits is a subsidiary of Compufin Holdings and in the ICT sector for over 19 years. The company comprises of different Divisions namely, Copiers, PABX, Computers and CCTV that provide hardware, software and services to small to large companies.

Compubits is expanding into the Western Cape and is looking for individuals with drive that want to build a grow the company for mutual benefit.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

