Sales/ Service Consultant

Reference: SL50085

Our client who specializes in Records and Information Management, is seeking a Sales/ Service Consultant.

The role of this position would be to maintain excellent customer relationships through effective service delivery; to assist Account Managers with daily tasks with the objective of retaining and growing the defined portfolios. To actively resolve all client queries that have been escalated to Service Consultant within a reasonable timeframe and to actively identify leads for respective Key Account Managers. To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE and KNOWLEDGE:

3 year Degree/Diploma in Sales/ Business Administration Management/Customer Relationship Marketing/Marketing Management

At least 6 years solid knowledge of Sales, Channel and Consumer Marketing functions, Logistics or Supply Chain

Excellent command of the English language

Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Must pay attention to detail

Must be focused on achieving results

Must be a team player

Must have business acumen and be able to communicate at all levels

Must be highly computer literate

Demonstrate excellent organisational skills

The key responsibilities include the following:

Ensures that the service offering provided satisfies customers’ needs, and identifies leads across their allocated Key Account Managers Portfolios.

Resolve all enquiries or queries escalated to you by your Account Managers within a reasonable timeframe.

Ensure that your portfolio is sufficiently serviced to ensure customer satisfaction.

Ensure that clients’ portfolios data integrity is accurately maintained.

Assists with preparing and presenting business proposals to both existing and new potential customers

Maintains close relationships with the Accounts Manager in order to capitalise on opportunities identified.

Ensures effective management of documentation and records as defined within the customer’s document retention strategy by informing customers of past due dates.

Deals with, resolves and reports on issues, concerns and complaints as relates to your portfolio or allocated clients.

