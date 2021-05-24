Senior Art Director

As a Senior Art Director you will help lead brands by sharing your strategic vision, contributing to the development of creative briefs and have a greater say over how the creative work gets brought to life. You will own the visual direction and layout of work within your portfolio and will be the final call before it is shown to the HODs and then to the client. This is a remote position so candidates in other regions may apply.

5 things you need to be a part of this fantastic team:

You adapt well to change (they’re constantly evolving) and you are able to work remotely. You will also need a steady internet connection.

You believe that your work can always be better and you look for ways to improve your craft.

You’re diligent, persistent and have an eye for details.

You know the value of each department and promote collaboration. You need to believe that good ideas and insight can come from anyone.

You’re motivated and optimistic. Creativity can be tough, do you have what it takes to push forward

What else do you need to know?

Art direction: a thorough understanding of logo design, typography, colour, web layout design, print production, image selection and package design as well as proficient use of InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator and other visual design programmes. These programmes are what you use to create the visual communication for projects from presentations to final work

Roll-out: You will work directly with commissioned specialists, such as artists, directors and photographers to work on projects and keep the creative vision (and strategic direction) alive throughout production

Editing: You will be overseeing all visual work within your portfolio and will decide when the edited work is ready for presentation to the clientIdeas: You will take ownership of briefs and answer them to the standard set by this company. In this position your are expected to push clients towards fresh, exciting ideas

Strategy: You will assist the team in the development of creative strategies that are forward-thinking and in-line with current media trends. You need to demonstrate a clear understanding of campaign objectives and devise strategies to achieve them

Type of work: As a Senior the type and scale of jobs and campaigns you work on will vary. While you may lead certain projects, you could be asked to assist on smaller campaigns and jobs, or address them yourself in the interest of time. This however, will be determined by the HODs and Traffic.

If you have what it takes and are an all round lekker human, please apply now!

Desired Skills:

strategic vision

brand development

art direction

roll out

Editing

campaigns

Digital Marketing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Vibey Digital Agency at the top of their game!

Learn more/Apply for this position