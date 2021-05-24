Senior C# Developer

We have an exciting opportunity for a skilled C# Developer to work from our clients offices in Cape Town. We are looking for self-motivated, analytical thinkers and problem solvers, who will be involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve clients business processes.

Matric + diploma / degree in Information Technology

4 – 5 plus years C# experience required.

Must Have required Skills

C#

SQL Server

.Net Development

ASP.NET MVC

Advantageous Skills

Windows Azure

jQuery, HTML5, CSS

UML

Agile & Scrum

Competencies

Teamwork

Attention to detail

Passionate about Development

