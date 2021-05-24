Senior C# Developer

We have an exciting opportunity for a skilled C# Developer to work from our clients offices in Cape Town. We are looking for self-motivated, analytical thinkers and problem solvers, who will be involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve clients business processes.
Matric + diploma / degree in Information Technology
4 – 5 plus years C# experience required.
Must Have required Skills
C#
SQL Server
.Net Development
ASP.NET MVC
Advantageous Skills
Windows Azure
jQuery, HTML5, CSS
UML
Agile & Scrum
Competencies
Teamwork
Attention to detail
Passionate about Development