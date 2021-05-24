Senior Consultant – Mobility and fixed unified communications at Private

Description and requirements:

Experience in landscaping medium and global multinational accounts and identify opportunities for mobility, fixed unified communications, security, cloud and hosting and IOT, through outbound social selling and marketing campaigns as appropriate to the Sales strategy, thereby helping to build sale pipeline;

Experience in working with relevant assigned sales person so as to nurture sales pipeline through the company’s way of selling;

Experience in engaging with the customers buying centres, work with sales field staff to engage with customers face to face, as and where required;

Proven experience in working closely with pre sales specialists, local teams and business partners;

This role requires in depth pre-call research, in order to build multinational opportunity pipeline working with SAM and GAM strategy;

The role requires the consultant to ensure opportunities are followed by account managers and do not become stuck/stale;

This is an end to end profile: This role proposes to close rather than hand over hand over qualified opportunities.

If you meet the above requirements and have experience in Consulting and Sales in a telecommunications environment, I would like to hear from you.

Desired Skills:

mobility

fixed lines

IOT

fixed unified communications

security

cloud

hosting

sales strategy

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client, a giant in the field of telecommunications based in Midrand, has an exciting opportunity available for a skilled and suitably qualified Senior Consultant. The purpose of this role is to generate leads, build pipeline, hand over qualified opportunities for the SAMs to close, and nurture opportunities to closure.

