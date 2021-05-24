Senior Full Stack Developer Consultant

May 24, 2021

POSITION: Senior Full Stack Developer Consultant
LOCATION: Remote / Johannesburg North Office South Africa
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

We are looking for a highly skilled expert in the web development world that is passionate about coding. Our client is a boutique management consulting firm working closely with leaders committed to positioning their organisations into a Digital future.

As a Senior Full Stack Developer and consultant, you must exhibit solid knowledge in all stages of software development with an interest in solving real-world business problems.

Thriving as members of a cross-functional team you will have the opportunity to design, develop, and test unique enterprise applications alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Completed a degree in Computer Science or related.
  • 6-8 years of experience in C# and .NETcore
  • Ideally, experience as a consultant working with external clients on a regular basis.
  • Proficiency in SQL, Angular, React, JavaScript / JQuery, Azure DevOps.
  • Strong organisational and project management skills.
  • Experience working in an Agile environment

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #FSDC as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

