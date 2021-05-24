POSITION: Senior Full Stack Developer Consultant
LOCATION: Remote / Johannesburg North Office South Africa
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
We are looking for a highly skilled expert in the web development world that is passionate about coding. Our client is a boutique management consulting firm working closely with leaders committed to positioning their organisations into a Digital future.
As a Senior Full Stack Developer and consultant, you must exhibit solid knowledge in all stages of software development with an interest in solving real-world business problems.
Thriving as members of a cross-functional team you will have the opportunity to design, develop, and test unique enterprise applications alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Completed a degree in Computer Science or related.
- 6-8 years of experience in C# and .NETcore
- Ideally, experience as a consultant working with external clients on a regular basis.
- Proficiency in SQL, Angular, React, JavaScript / JQuery, Azure DevOps.
- Strong organisational and project management skills.
- Experience working in an Agile environment
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #FSDC as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- .NetCore
- SQL
- Angular
- React
- JavaScript
- JQuery
- Azure DevOps
- Agile
- Project Management skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree