Senior Java Developer ( Angular )

An exciting Automotive Giant who is in charge of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a
Minimum years of experience:
- 7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
Agile working experience advantageous
Minimum qualification required:
Work experience: diploma / degree
Role tasks
-
Part of a DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/applicationReview and present proposed system solution to ITProject Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
-
Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
User sign off
Experience with the following technologies are important:
JAVA EE / JAVA
Excelllecnt Java Developmetn Experience
Angular
Design and Develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development expereicne
SQL ( Oracle, Postgres)
Knowledge of cloud infrastructure
GIT
Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools :
AWS Experience Advantageous
AWS ECS, Fargate
Wirking on Agile environment
DEvOps
PaaS knowledge
Java EE container
Apache
Git, Bitbucket
Javascript + JS UI frameworks (angular, NodeJS)
HTML5, CSS3
Jenkins
JSF
apply today for more information.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years