Senior Java Developer ( Angular )

An exciting Automotive Giant who is in charge of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a

Minimum years of experience:

7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum qualification required:

Work experience: diploma / degree

Role tasks

Part of a DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/applicationReview and present proposed system solution to ITProject Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

User sign off

Experience with the following technologies are important:

JAVA EE / JAVA

Excelllecnt Java Developmetn Experience

Angular

Design and Develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development expereicne

SQL ( Oracle, Postgres)

Knowledge of cloud infrastructure

GIT

Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools :

AWS Experience Advantageous

AWS ECS, Fargate

Wirking on Agile environment

DEvOps

PaaS knowledge

Java EE container

Apache

Git, Bitbucket

Javascript + JS UI frameworks (angular, NodeJS)

HTML5, CSS3

Jenkins

JSF

apply today for more information.

Desired Skills:

GIT

User sign off

Java EE

Angular

SOAP services

AWS

Jira

Bitbucket

Apache

HTML5

CSS3

Jenkins

PaaS

DevOps

JSF

SaaS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position