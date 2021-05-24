Senior Java Developer ( Angular )

May 24, 2021

An exciting Automotive Giant who is in charge of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a

Minimum years of experience:

  • 7+ years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum qualification required:

Work experience: diploma / degree

Role tasks

  • Part of a DevOps team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/applicationReview and present proposed system solution to ITProject Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits

User sign off

Experience with the following technologies are important:

JAVA EE / JAVA
Excelllecnt Java Developmetn Experience
Angular
Design and Develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development expereicne
SQL ( Oracle, Postgres)
Knowledge of cloud infrastructure
GIT

Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools :

AWS Experience Advantageous
AWS ECS, Fargate
Wirking on Agile environment
DEvOps
PaaS knowledge
Java EE container
Apache
Git, Bitbucket
Javascript + JS UI frameworks (angular, NodeJS)
HTML5, CSS3
Jenkins
JSF

apply today for more information.

Desired Skills:

  • GIT
  • User sign off
  • Java EE
  • Angular
  • SOAP services
  • AWS
  • Jira
  • Bitbucket
  • Apache
  • HTML5
  • CSS3
  • Jenkins
  • PaaS
  • DevOps
  • JSF
  • SaaS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position