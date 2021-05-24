Senior Marketing Manager

As the marketing manager you will be required to lead the overall direction, coordination, and evaluation of the marketing function for the local South African as well as global market client base, and in line with the companys strategic objectives and 5-year vision. The Marketing Manager must be able to demonstrate a high degree of knowledge in all aspects of business to business (B2B) marketing including strategy development, brand development and digital marketing management, as well as creating innovative marketing strategies that will build the companys brand, leading to increased revenue, market share, awareness, respect, and relevance among the companys various stakeholders.

The ideal candidate will have:

Completed marketing degree

Experience in project management, budgeting, strategy and have a business development mindset.

8 + years of marketing experience in retail banking/business lending/collections / financial services.

7 years digital and marketing experience, particularly with, but not limited to web, social and emerging technologies.

Experience in marketing in the global market is advantageous.

A solid understanding of design, copy and web practices

