Senior Professional Nurse TOP Services at The City of Cape Town

CITY HEALTH
SENIOR PROFESSIONAL NURSE: TOP SERVICES
KHAYELITSHA SUB-DISTRICT
BASIC SALARY: R417 967 – R439 466 PER ANNUM (SCARCE SKILLS ALLOWANCE AVAILABLE) – REF NO: HS 26/21
Requirements:
- Current registration with the SANC
- A diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery
- Diplomas/certificates in any of the following will be advantageous: Community Nursing Science; Clinical Nursing Science; Health Assessment and Treatment and Care (Adults and Paediatrics)
- Trained and competent in Medical TOP and Surgical TOP. (manual evacuation procedure)
- Certificates in both Medical TOP and Surgical TOP
- Experience gained within a Primary Healthcare environment will be an advantage
- Proven counselling skills
- A valid Code EB (08) driver’s licence
Key performance areas:
- Providing a comprehensive primary healthcare service, child health, ART, TB HIV wellness, sexual reproductive health, including TOP counselling
- Provision of TOP services at PHC level
- General administration and portfolio management
- Training of students
- Visiting homes/businesses and nursery schools, doing recalls and outreaches
- Undertaking health education and promotion.
Please forward a comprehensive CV (CV to be saved as name and surname i.e John Smith), including a copy of your Identity Document, to: [Email Address Removed]
Closing date: 4 June 2021
- Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.
- Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.
- Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.
- Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.
- No late applications will be considered.
- If no notification of appointment is received within two (2) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.
