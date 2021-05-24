Senior Professional Nurse TOP Services at The City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

CITY HEALTH

SENIOR PROFESSIONAL NURSE: TOP SERVICES

KHAYELITSHA SUB-DISTRICT

BASIC SALARY: R417 967 – R439 466 PER ANNUM (SCARCE SKILLS ALLOWANCE AVAILABLE) – REF NO: HS 26/21

Requirements:

Current registration with the SANC

A diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery

Diplomas/certificates in any of the following will be advantageous: Community Nursing Science; Clinical Nursing Science; Health Assessment and Treatment and Care (Adults and Paediatrics)

Trained and competent in Medical TOP and Surgical TOP. (manual evacuation procedure)

Certificates in both Medical TOP and Surgical TOP

Experience gained within a Primary Healthcare environment will be an advantage

Proven counselling skills

A valid Code EB (08) driver’s licence

Key performance areas:

Providing a comprehensive primary healthcare service, child health, ART, TB HIV wellness, sexual reproductive health, including TOP counselling

Provision of TOP services at PHC level

General administration and portfolio management

Training of students

Visiting homes/businesses and nursery schools, doing recalls and outreaches

Undertaking health education and promotion.

Please forward a comprehensive CV (CV to be saved as name and surname i.e John Smith), including a copy of your Identity Document, to: [Email Address Removed]

Closing date: 4 June 2021

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within two (2) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

