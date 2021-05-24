Senior Professional Officer Cleansing Operational Programmes Management Unit at The City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
WATER AND WASTE – SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT: CLEANSING – OPERATIONAL PROGRAMMES MANAGEMENT UNIT
SENIOR PROFESSIONAL OFFICER: CLEANSING – OPERATIONAL PROGRAMMES MANAGEMENT UNIT
TCOE: SALARY COMMENCING FROM R840 607 – R1 140 489 PER ANNUM – REF NO: SWM 13//21 – CAPE TOWN CIVIC CENTRE
Requirements:
- A relevant degree or BTech qualification in Project Management, Built Environment, Environmental Management, Environmental or Civil Engineering or Geological Engineering/Sciences
- A minimum of three (3) to five (5) years’ experience in project and programmes management related field at an appropriate level
- Computer literacy in MS applications and SAP
- A valid Code B or EB driver’s licence.
Key performance areas:
- Applying a substantial body of professional knowledge within a discipline or a specialised functional area
- Initiating projects and programmes through the application of strategic and operational planning guidelines
- Drafting of project and programme specifications and commenting on draft documents with regard to the entire Cleansing Branch projects and programmes
- Undertaking and administration of the entire projects and programmes lifecycle
- Chairing (chairperson) of the relevant Cleansing Branch committees that deal with the implementation of projects and programmes from time to time
- Implementing a range of major and minor projects and programmes for Cleansing: Solid Waste Management
- Reviewing of the Cleansing Branch projects and programmes specifications and standards, and making recommendations of new standards in order to keep with new technology and innovations
- Undertaking accurate and responsible financial and other resource utilisation to execute required projects
- Communicating with the internal Finance Department of Solid Waste for the requests of the budget adjustments and additional funding requests on current and new projects
- Coordinating and facilitating meetings with management, internal and external stakeholders and fellow professionals
- Drafting letters and reports to give information and resolve more complex queries or problems on projects and programmes
- Analysing statistical data and formulating recommendations for line management consideration
- Undertaking significant research in relation to solid waste management focusing on the cleansing aspects.
