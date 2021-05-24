SHEQ Administrator at Square 1 Recruitment

We are looking for an experienced Quality professional that will take control of the following:

Manage ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

Support the development of ISO_[Phone Number Removed]; Management System

Support the development of IATF_[Phone Number Removed]; Quality Management System

Conduct ISO9001:2015 Internal Audits

Manage Audit Program (1st, 2nd & 3rd Party)

Coordinate Customer PPAP submissions for Rail & Automotive Industries

Coordinate FMEA activities (Review and Action Plan)

Document SHEQ Processes as required by applicable Management Systems and Syspro

Coordinate Customer G8D investigations

Manage Customer Portals

Drive EHS Program

Analyze SHEQ Data and submit reports

Qualifications / Experience Requirements

National Diploma / BTech – Mechanical, Industrial or Chemical Engineering

5 years’ experience in Quality within an Automotive Manufacturing Environment

ISO9001/IATF 16949 Internal Auditor advantageous

Other Requirements

Excellent communicator

Strong administrator

Leadership Skills

Report Writing Skills

Presentation Skills

Desired Skills:

Quality Administration

Automotive

ISO 9001

IATF 16949

Internal Audit

FMEA

SHEQ

G8D

PPAP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

This position exists within a South African Manufacturer with excellent growth prospects. They supply quality products to multiple industries, including Automotive.

Learn more/Apply for this position