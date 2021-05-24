SHEQ Administrator at Square 1 Recruitment

May 24, 2021

We are looking for an experienced Quality professional that will take control of the following:

  • Manage ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System
  • Support the development of ISO_[Phone Number Removed]; Management System
  • Support the development of IATF_[Phone Number Removed]; Quality Management System
  • Conduct ISO9001:2015 Internal Audits
  • Manage Audit Program (1st, 2nd & 3rd Party)
  • Coordinate Customer PPAP submissions for Rail & Automotive Industries
  • Coordinate FMEA activities (Review and Action Plan)
  • Document SHEQ Processes as required by applicable Management Systems and Syspro
  • Coordinate Customer G8D investigations
  • Manage Customer Portals
  • Drive EHS Program
  • Analyze SHEQ Data and submit reports

Qualifications / Experience Requirements

  • National Diploma / BTech – Mechanical, Industrial or Chemical Engineering
  • 5 years’ experience in Quality within an Automotive Manufacturing Environment
  • ISO9001/IATF 16949 Internal Auditor advantageous

Other Requirements

  • Excellent communicator
  • Strong administrator
  • Leadership Skills
  • Report Writing Skills
  • Presentation Skills

Desired Skills:

  • Quality Administration
  • Automotive
  • ISO 9001
  • IATF 16949
  • Internal Audit
  • FMEA
  • SHEQ
  • G8D
  • PPAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

This position exists within a South African Manufacturer with excellent growth prospects. They supply quality products to multiple industries, including Automotive.

Learn more/Apply for this position