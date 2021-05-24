SHEQ Administrator at Square 1 Recruitment

We are looking for an experienced Quality professional that will take control of the following:
- Manage ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System
- Support the development of ISO_[Phone Number Removed]; Management System
- Support the development of IATF_[Phone Number Removed]; Quality Management System
- Conduct ISO9001:2015 Internal Audits
- Manage Audit Program (1st, 2nd & 3rd Party)
- Coordinate Customer PPAP submissions for Rail & Automotive Industries
- Coordinate FMEA activities (Review and Action Plan)
- Document SHEQ Processes as required by applicable Management Systems and Syspro
- Coordinate Customer G8D investigations
- Manage Customer Portals
- Drive EHS Program
- Analyze SHEQ Data and submit reports
Qualifications / Experience Requirements
- National Diploma / BTech – Mechanical, Industrial or Chemical Engineering
- 5 years’ experience in Quality within an Automotive Manufacturing Environment
- ISO9001/IATF 16949 Internal Auditor advantageous
Other Requirements
- Excellent communicator
- Strong administrator
- Leadership Skills
- Report Writing Skills
- Presentation Skills
Desired Skills:
- Quality Administration
- Automotive
- ISO 9001
- IATF 16949
- Internal Audit
- FMEA
- SHEQ
- G8D
- PPAP
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
This position exists within a South African Manufacturer with excellent growth prospects. They supply quality products to multiple industries, including Automotive.