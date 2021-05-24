Solution Architect (Managed Services) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A UK Managed Service Provider seeks the technical expertise & strong commercial acumen of a Solution Architect (Managed Services) to take charge of customer engagement in order to investigate technical drivers and find effective solutions. You will provide technical advice and insight to proposed solutions and implement, maintain and monitor the required standards, controls, processes and solutions to minimise business and IT risk. Travel abroad will be expected. You must be Cisco CCNA Certified or have equivalent experience, 5+ Years network hardware installation, configuration & troubleshooting, 2+ years infrastructure solution design within a Managed Services Provider (MSP) or Value Added Reseller (VAR), Microsoft Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; , Active Directory, Group Policy, Cloud solutions covering IaaS, BaaS, DRaaS and SaaS, including Office365 and Azure & able to write quality proposals and high-level [URL Removed] design documentation (HLD, LLD, SOW) and detailed technical proposals.

Pre-sales discovery, fixed-scope pricing and solution design across the Managed Services portfolio; Datacentre, Endpoint and Security, including IaaS, DRaaS, BaaS, PCaaS, DaaS, Managed Endpoint, Office 365 and Service Desk.

Research industry trends and technologies with a focus on maintaining cost effectiveness and competitiveness.

Lead customer technical workshops and presentations.

Provide technical mentoring to the delivery and support Engineering teams.

Build and maintain customer relationships.

Meet client expectations in terms of quality of work.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Cisco CCNA Certification or equivalent experience.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years’ experience in network hardware installation, configuration, and troubleshooting.

2+ Years’ infrastructure or solution design experience within a Managed Service Provider (MSP) or Value-Added Reseller (VAR).

In depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; implementation, system administration, troubleshooting, including Active Directory and Group Policy.

Good all-round knowledge of on-premises, cloud and hybrid designs.

Experience of writing quality proposals and high-level designs essential.

Demonstrable knowledge and experience across the following: Cloud solutions covering IaaS, BaaS, DRaaS and SaaS, including Office365 and Azure mainly, but an understanding of AWS and GCP is beneficial. Modern device management solution and service design including image management, application packaging and deployment and user endpoint management (such as Microsoft Autopilot, Intune, Azure AD, Microsoft Endpoint Manager, GPO, SCCM, MDS/WDT). Managed endpoint Remote Management and Monitoring (RMM) solutions.



Desirable

On-premises solutions covering firewalls, networking, servers, storage (SAN, NAS, DAS and hyperconverged), Wi-Fi, backup and DR (Business Continuity).

Hybrid solutions covering connectivity (such as SASE, ExpressRoute, and MPLS), MFA (such NPS and DUO) as well as Identity Providers (such as Okta and Active Directory/Azure) is beneficial.

End Point Management (MDM and MAM) from vendors such as MobileIron, VMware, Citrix and Microsoft.

MCSE / MCSA Certification.

VCP-DCV Certification

Public cloud (AWS or Azure) technologies Certification and experience.

Firewalling and security experience.

Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop/Netscaler experience.

Identity and Access Management experience (Microsoft MFA, Duo, Okta).

Fujitsu, HP, Cisco, Dell & Citrix hardware and software and storage technologies.

Proficient in a language other than English.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to influence stakeholders on the choices around process, product and solution design.

Excellent communication and relationship management skills, with the ability to work independently and under remote management.

