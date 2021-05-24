Store Manager at Drake International

May 24, 2021

Our Client is in the fast moving consumer goods industry, they are looking for a store manager, to assist with the receiving, dispatching and stock ordering of the store.Minimum Requirements:

  • Must have Matric / Grade 12
  • Min 2-3years Retail Experience
  • Driver’s License with Own transport
  • Computer Literate (MS Office, Sigma, Storeline – Programs beneficial)

Responsibilities:

  • Overseeing the running of the store
  • Ordering of Stock
  • Stock control
  • Opening and Closing of the store
  • Cashing up of cashiers
  • Capturing of invoices
  • Other management duties
  • Merchandising of shelves
  • Training and management of staff
  • Customer Service
  • Claims and Returns
  • Staff Discipline
  • Housekeeping of the store
  • Assist with Month End

Candidate needs to have strong leadership abilities, customer focus, self- disciplined and excellent communication [URL Removed] be willing to work Retail hours, including the weekends.

About The Employer:

Drake International

