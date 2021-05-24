Team Lead / Senior .NET Developer (CH675) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client is an exciting, fast-growing, and established UK-Based cloud IT business with offices in Somerset West . Focused on backup, storage and archiving and at the forefront of cloud services they have successfully evolved into a leading Cloud backup and storage provider

We are looking for a talented, passionate, Team Lead / Senior .Net Developer who is interested in working for a growing, dynamic technology business, where building great software is fundamental to the companys success. This is an opportunity to work for a progressive forward-thinking company that will allow you to grow your career and advance your skills.

Purpose of the role:

The Team Lead / Senior .Net Developer will be leading the Cloud squad and working as part of the clients Engineering team to ensure the production of a high-quality software.

Responsibilities

  • Accountable for the on time and to quality delivery of software development projects.
  • Working closely with the Product Managers and Product Design team to agree priorities, engineering plans and clear deliverables.
  • Establish technical competencies within your team and foster a strong working relationship with the Chief Architect, Site Reliability Engineer and Principal Product Innovation Engineer.
  • Create, implement and maintain a continuous improvement plan for the software within your team.
  • Assist with the development and recruitment of the required skills to achieve Redstors vision.
  • Mentoring and coaching of team to be world class.
  • Translate communications between executives and engineers.
  • Aligning your team’s work to business objectives.
  • Be curious, research and try new working practices that can enhance the teams performance.
  • Drive consistent standards and approaches throughout the development teams.
  • Be accountable for the quality and safety of software that is developed within your team.
  • Define and report on appropriate KPIs for both the team and executive stakeholders.

Skills and Qualifications

  • 5+ Years working experience with .NET, C#.
  • Experience of people management and ability to lead, drive and influence others (technical and soft skills).
  • Experience working in an Agile/SCRUM environment
  • Solid experience in the full SDLC.
  • Good working knowledge of Microsoft Azure / Azure Batch / Azure functions / Application insights / Microsoft Graph API / Azure DevOps (ADO) / Git
  • Knowledge on Google API
  • Some experience in JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3 and Angular (building SPA applications)
  • Knowledge on building complex web applications (RESTful APIs, Security best practices, Scalability)
  • Excellent written and spoken English and communication skills.

Personal Attributes and skills

  • Evangelize and embrace design thinking
  • Hungry for market knowledge
  • Be passionate, curious and self-driven.
  • Exhibit strong attention to detail and analytical skills.
  • Collaborative and transparent.
  • Set and expect high standards
  • Encourage and expect high levels of self-improvement from squad members.
  • Ability to be upfront, honest and accountable.

General:

  • Full remote work is allowed
  • While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
  • In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • lease include your current salary and salary expectations.

