SAIPA Trainee
A well-established accounting practice located in Umhlanga, is seeking to employ a Trainee Accountant that would like to complete their SAIPA articles.
The firm is looking for a self-confident individual who likes to work as part of a team, but is also willing to take initiative and capable of working independently.
The appointee will be responsible for the performing of various functions within the business and will report directly the audit seniors/managers.
Requirements:
- Computer literacy
- Excellent attention to detail
- Must be registered to study a SAIPA approved qualification
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Compilation of annual financial statements
- Assisting audit seniors with Independent Reviews and Audits.
- Auditing of financial statements and company internal control systems
- Reconciliation of balance sheet accounts
- Assisting in taxation department
- Assisting in secretarial department
- Assisting in bookkeeping department
If you’re looking for growth opportunities and have the necessary experience to excel in this position, please apply now.
Desired Skills:
- SAIPA
- Annual financial statements
- Book-keeping
- Accounts Management
- Auditing
- Reconciliation
- Taxation
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Established Accounting firm in Umghlanga Ridge.