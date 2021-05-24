Trainee Accountant

SAIPA Trainee

A well-established accounting practice located in Umhlanga, is seeking to employ a Trainee Accountant that would like to complete their SAIPA articles.

The firm is looking for a self-confident individual who likes to work as part of a team, but is also willing to take initiative and capable of working independently.

The appointee will be responsible for the performing of various functions within the business and will report directly the audit seniors/managers.

Requirements:

Computer literacy

Excellent attention to detail

Must be registered to study a SAIPA approved qualification

Duties & Responsibilities:

Compilation of annual financial statements

Assisting audit seniors with Independent Reviews and Audits.

Auditing of financial statements and company internal control systems

Reconciliation of balance sheet accounts

Assisting in taxation department

Assisting in secretarial department

Assisting in bookkeeping department

If you’re looking for growth opportunities and have the necessary experience to excel in this position, please apply now.

Desired Skills:

SAIPA

Annual financial statements

Book-keeping

Accounts Management

Auditing

Reconciliation

Taxation

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Established Accounting firm in Umghlanga Ridge.

