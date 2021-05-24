Transformation Manager

May 24, 2021

Transformation Manager to ensure implementation and monitoring of the company’s Transformation initiatives, Corporate Social Investment projects and broader stakeholder engagements/consultations in line with company strategy and statutory requirements. Furthermore, the incumbent should ensure company’s compliance to DTI Scorecard.

The role:

  • Consider the level of risk, apply mitigation and implement control measures
  • Manage SHEQ compliance within the Department through effective use of the Toolbox
  • Manage labour stability by minimising labour turnover- Manage performance against set targets and competencies
  • Ensure IDP’s are linked to performance results and implemented as per plan
  • Maintain and improve relationships with key stakeholders- Ensure customer and supplier satisfaction
  • Align Mining Development needs with Sustainable Community development
  • Demonstrate knowledge of the Roles and Responsibilities of Tribal Authorities and an understanding of the principles of Diversity Management Community
  • Apply knowledge of community issues in relation to development projects
  • Identify and implement CSI projects through liaising with Community Stakeholders
  • Coordinate all informal Social Investment projects
  • Oversee the implementation of all identified Informal CSI projects
  • Coordinate and liaise with stakeholders to ensure sustainability of community projects- Controlling and allocating of CSI budget
  • Research Community Cultural Diversity and traditions and assess the impact on the Organisation

Requirements:

  • Political Science or Human Resources Degree or National Diploma
  • 8 years’ relevant experience, preferably 2 years’ managerial experience
  • Mining industry experience preferred

If you have not had a response within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • transformation
  • change management
  • Change Leadership
  • corporate social investment
  • Organisational Change

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Change Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

