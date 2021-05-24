Transformation Manager

Transformation Manager to ensure implementation and monitoring of the company’s Transformation initiatives, Corporate Social Investment projects and broader stakeholder engagements/consultations in line with company strategy and statutory requirements. Furthermore, the incumbent should ensure company’s compliance to DTI Scorecard.

The role:

Consider the level of risk, apply mitigation and implement control measures

Manage SHEQ compliance within the Department through effective use of the Toolbox

Manage labour stability by minimising labour turnover- Manage performance against set targets and competencies

Ensure IDP’s are linked to performance results and implemented as per plan

Maintain and improve relationships with key stakeholders- Ensure customer and supplier satisfaction

Align Mining Development needs with Sustainable Community development

Demonstrate knowledge of the Roles and Responsibilities of Tribal Authorities and an understanding of the principles of Diversity Management Community

Apply knowledge of community issues in relation to development projects

Identify and implement CSI projects through liaising with Community Stakeholders

Coordinate all informal Social Investment projects

Oversee the implementation of all identified Informal CSI projects

Coordinate and liaise with stakeholders to ensure sustainability of community projects- Controlling and allocating of CSI budget

Research Community Cultural Diversity and traditions and assess the impact on the Organisation

Requirements:

Political Science or Human Resources Degree or National Diploma

8 years’ relevant experience, preferably 2 years’ managerial experience

Mining industry experience preferred

Desired Skills:

transformation

change management

Change Leadership

corporate social investment

Organisational Change

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Change Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

