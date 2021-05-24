Transformation Manager to ensure implementation and monitoring of the company’s Transformation initiatives, Corporate Social Investment projects and broader stakeholder engagements/consultations in line with company strategy and statutory requirements. Furthermore, the incumbent should ensure company’s compliance to DTI Scorecard.
The role:
- Consider the level of risk, apply mitigation and implement control measures
- Manage SHEQ compliance within the Department through effective use of the Toolbox
- Manage labour stability by minimising labour turnover- Manage performance against set targets and competencies
- Ensure IDP’s are linked to performance results and implemented as per plan
- Maintain and improve relationships with key stakeholders- Ensure customer and supplier satisfaction
- Align Mining Development needs with Sustainable Community development
- Demonstrate knowledge of the Roles and Responsibilities of Tribal Authorities and an understanding of the principles of Diversity Management Community
- Apply knowledge of community issues in relation to development projects
- Identify and implement CSI projects through liaising with Community Stakeholders
- Coordinate all informal Social Investment projects
- Oversee the implementation of all identified Informal CSI projects
- Coordinate and liaise with stakeholders to ensure sustainability of community projects- Controlling and allocating of CSI budget
- Research Community Cultural Diversity and traditions and assess the impact on the Organisation
Requirements:
- Political Science or Human Resources Degree or National Diploma
- 8 years’ relevant experience, preferably 2 years’ managerial experience
- Mining industry experience preferred
Desired Skills:
- transformation
- change management
- Change Leadership
- corporate social investment
- Organisational Change
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Change Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree