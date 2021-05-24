Travel Consultant at Discover Africa Group (Pty) Ltd

Leading Online Tour Operator with branches in Durbanville and Cape Town CBD is currently looking for a Travel Consultant.

Competency in MS Office

Excellent English writing skills

Excellent customer service skills, time management and ability to work under pressure

A sales & target driven mind-set

The ability to deal with a high volume of enquiries and have experience dealing with reservations

Travel related diploma or degree advantageous

Own transport

Previous travel experience (min 1 year) and knowledge of Southern Africa a distinct advantage

Previous Internet-based sales or call centre experience will also place you above the rest.

Remuneration: Basic + commission – Negotiable according to experience and skills.

Previous Tour Operator experience will also place you above the rest.

APPLICATION: Please send your CV, letter of motivation and contact details references to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

MS Office

tourplan

Reservations

Tour Operators

Bookings Administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position