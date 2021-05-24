Travel Consultant at Discover Africa Group (Pty) Ltd

May 24, 2021

Leading Online Tour Operator with branches in Durbanville and Cape Town CBD is currently looking for a Travel Consultant.

  • Competency in MS Office
  • Excellent English writing skills
  • Excellent customer service skills, time management and ability to work under pressure
  • A sales & target driven mind-set
  • The ability to deal with a high volume of enquiries and have experience dealing with reservations
  • Travel related diploma or degree advantageous
  • Own transport
  • Previous travel experience (min 1 year) and knowledge of Southern Africa a distinct advantage
  • Previous Internet-based sales or call centre experience will also place you above the rest.

Remuneration: Basic + commission – Negotiable according to experience and skills.
Previous Tour Operator experience will also place you above the rest.
APPLICATION: Please send your CV, letter of motivation and contact details references to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • MS Office
  • tourplan
  • Reservations
  • Tour Operators
  • Bookings Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

