Travel Consultant at Discover Africa Group (Pty) Ltd

Leading Online Tour Operator with branches in Durbanville and Cape Town CBD is currently looking for a Travel Consultant.
- Competency in MS Office
- Excellent English writing skills
- Excellent customer service skills, time management and ability to work under pressure
- A sales & target driven mind-set
- The ability to deal with a high volume of enquiries and have experience dealing with reservations
- Travel related diploma or degree advantageous
- Own transport
- Previous travel experience (min 1 year) and knowledge of Southern Africa a distinct advantage
- Previous Internet-based sales or call centre experience will also place you above the rest.
Remuneration: Basic + commission – Negotiable according to experience and skills.
Previous Tour Operator experience will also place you above the rest.
APPLICATION: Please send your CV, letter of motivation and contact details references to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- MS Office
- tourplan
- Reservations
- Tour Operators
- Bookings Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years