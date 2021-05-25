Angular Web Developer

May 25, 2021

Overview:

  • Your primary focus will be to implement a complete user interface in the form of a mobile and desktop web app, with a focus on performance
  • Main duties will include creating modules and components and coupling them together into a functional app
  • Work in a team with the back-end developers, and communicate with the API using standard methods.
  • A thorough understanding of all the components of the platform and infrastructure is required.

Experience:

  • Minimum of 8 years experience in source code development

Qualifications;

  • Matric
  • BSc Computer Science/Information system degree or formal Java qualification

Deep Knowledge Required: – Knowledge of SDLC, Unit Testing, Database structures, Technical Change Control- Knowledge of Java EE, JSF, JSP, Flux, JAXB, Web Services, JBOSS, UML, XML/XSD including XSD- Design, PL/SQL and RDBMS, HTML 5- Ability to do Business Writing, Software development within SDLC, Data modelling and UML Design abilities- JavaScript- HTML5- TypeScript- SCSS- Angular Material- Bootstrap 4+- Angular 2+

Desired Skills:

  • angular
  • angular.js
  • Bootstrap
  • SCSS
  • TypeScript
  • HTML5
  • Javascript
  • SDLC
  • Flux
  • UML
  • JSF
  • JAXB
  • JBOSS
  • XML

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Highly experienced AngularJS / Angular 2+ Developer needed to be responsible for the client side of the service. Must be able to support own Code and deliver App and Web releases every 2nd week.

