Angular Web Developer

Overview:

Your primary focus will be to implement a complete user interface in the form of a mobile and desktop web app, with a focus on performance

Main duties will include creating modules and components and coupling them together into a functional app

Work in a team with the back-end developers, and communicate with the API using standard methods.

A thorough understanding of all the components of the platform and infrastructure is required.

Experience:

Minimum of 8 years experience in source code development

Qualifications;

Matric

BSc Computer Science/Information system degree or formal Java qualification

Deep Knowledge Required: – Knowledge of SDLC, Unit Testing, Database structures, Technical Change Control- Knowledge of Java EE, JSF, JSP, Flux, JAXB, Web Services, JBOSS, UML, XML/XSD including XSD- Design, PL/SQL and RDBMS, HTML 5- Ability to do Business Writing, Software development within SDLC, Data modelling and UML Design abilities- JavaScript- HTML5- TypeScript- SCSS- Angular Material- Bootstrap 4+- Angular 2+

Desired Skills:

angular

angular.js

Bootstrap

SCSS

TypeScript

HTML5

Javascript

SDLC

Flux

UML

JSF

JAXB

JBOSS

XML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Highly experienced AngularJS / Angular 2+ Developer needed to be responsible for the client side of the service. Must be able to support own Code and deliver App and Web releases every 2nd week.

