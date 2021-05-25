Angular Web Developer

Overview:
- Your primary focus will be to implement a complete user interface in the form of a mobile and desktop web app, with a focus on performance
- Main duties will include creating modules and components and coupling them together into a functional app
- Work in a team with the back-end developers, and communicate with the API using standard methods.
- A thorough understanding of all the components of the platform and infrastructure is required.
Experience:
- Minimum of 8 years experience in source code development
Qualifications;
- Matric
- BSc Computer Science/Information system degree or formal Java qualification
Deep Knowledge Required: – Knowledge of SDLC, Unit Testing, Database structures, Technical Change Control- Knowledge of Java EE, JSF, JSP, Flux, JAXB, Web Services, JBOSS, UML, XML/XSD including XSD- Design, PL/SQL and RDBMS, HTML 5- Ability to do Business Writing, Software development within SDLC, Data modelling and UML Design abilities- JavaScript- HTML5- TypeScript- SCSS- Angular Material- Bootstrap 4+- Angular 2+
Desired Skills:
- angular
- angular.js
- Bootstrap
- SCSS
- TypeScript
- HTML5
- Javascript
- SDLC
- Flux
- UML
- JSF
- JAXB
- JBOSS
- XML
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Highly experienced AngularJS / Angular 2+ Developer needed to be responsible for the client side of the service. Must be able to support own Code and deliver App and Web releases every 2nd week.