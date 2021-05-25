Beachhead Solutions advances MSP reseller program across Africa

Beachhead Solutions, which provides cloud-managed PC & mobile device encryption, security, and data access control for MSPs, has announced an updated channel reseller program for South Africa and the appointment of Cyber Retaliator Solutions (CRS) as regional distribution partner.

The deal makes BeachheadSecure for MSPs available to MSPs and IT resellers in South Africa, as well as across Africa.

“Adding Beachhead’s easy-to-use platform, patented technology and valuable functions to the stack is now of great importance for any MSP,” says Dylan Nel, head of vendor engagement at Cyber Retaliator Solutions. “Incorporating BeachheadSecure is a decision that is not only smart, but something the market is demanding.

“This is especially true in South Africa where legislation enforcement is imminent, legally requiring every business, organisation and government in the country to adhere to strict security safeguards for the personal information they process and hold in their custody.”

With BeachheadSecure, providers can distinguish their offerings as encryption-as-a-service solutions. BeachheadSecure serves as a data security compliance-as-a-service solution as well. BeachheadSecure also features streamlined management capabilities for providers who use BitLocker, EFS, or FileVault for data encryption.

According to Amit Parbhucharan, Beachhead’s GM for the EMEA region: “BeachheadSecure for MSPs offers powerful and simple-to-orchestrate security measures. The platform allows MSPs to remotely (and automatically) encrypt, wipe, and/or easily quarantine data on a range of user-devices whenever they become lost, stolen, or are otherwise compromised or unaccounted for.

“Additionally, BeachheadSecure for MSP provides the complete inventory, monitoring, alerting, and incident reporting capabilities required to ensure data on (or accessible from) any MSPs’ client devices remain effectively secured – and one-button built-in documentation that can prove it as well.”

Nel adds: “By partnering with Beachhead, our channel of MSPs and IT Resellers across the African continent gets a proven solution purpose-built for easily deploying and managing encryption and access controls across clients’ employee-used devices.

“BeachheadSecure for MSPs readily secures all PCs, Macs, mobile phones, tablets, Windows servers, and USB storage devices, and enables MSPs in South Africa and across the continent to oversee a client’s entire fleet of devices. We feel there is no easier way for MSPs to provide managed encryption, flexible authentication controls, and deliver compliance-as-a-service than via this straightforward and globally-adopted cloud-managed solution with its rapid deployment and easy management capabilities.”

Drystan Govender, technical specialist at CRS, adds: “The product features bridge a very important gap in security. Enforced encryption allows real-time access control measures and prevention of data breaches. Where an endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution would protect an organisation holistically from external threats, Beachhead would secure against threats internally – such as malicious intent, or negligence with regards to employee-controlled devices.”