BI Developer Analyst at Siemens

May 25, 2021

Our client a leading engineer for Digital Solutions are seeking a Business Intelligent developer Analyst. Someone with relevant or necessary experience.

Duties:

  • Develop and refine technical specification of operation intelligence and management information systems, based on mapping of customer requirements and legacy system infrastructure.
  • Build information models to support BI applications, considering multiple data sources e.g. PIMS, MES, LIMS, ERP, Control Systems (PLC/DCS), spreadsheets.
  • Design and supervise the development of dashboards, reports and data analytics features.
  • Supervise system testing, homologation and deployment in customer environment.

Competencies

  • Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable to work with large data & analyse data
  • Strong financial background & comfortable with building information metrics
  • Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement
  • Action orientated and takes initiative
  • Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong Excel data manipulation skills), MS SharePoint, QlikView, Power BI or similar BI tools(advantageous)
  • Experience on requirement gathering activities with customers and further translation of business requirements into technical requirements
  • Knowledge in industrial IT technologies (Advantageous)
  • Data historian and PIMS e.g. OsiSoft PI, Aspen Tech
  • MES / ERP layer
  • Working experience in the mining or other process industry (Advantageous)
  • Understanding of micro-service based software architecture and agile software development process (Advantageous)

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Computing Science/Engineering, IT, Industrial Engineering or similar.
  • Knowledge of business intelligence tools, like Siemens XHQ (training will be provided by Siemens), Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, etc
  • Experience in IT projects, acting as technical leader, business analysis or software architect
  • 5 Years relevant experience in Software Development

Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

  • Mining
  • Mining clients
  • Data historian
  • financial background

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position