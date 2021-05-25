BI Developer Analyst at Siemens

Our client a leading engineer for Digital Solutions are seeking a Business Intelligent developer Analyst. Someone with relevant or necessary experience.

Duties:

Develop and refine technical specification of operation intelligence and management information systems, based on mapping of customer requirements and legacy system infrastructure.

Build information models to support BI applications, considering multiple data sources e.g. PIMS, MES, LIMS, ERP, Control Systems (PLC/DCS), spreadsheets.

Design and supervise the development of dashboards, reports and data analytics features.

Supervise system testing, homologation and deployment in customer environment.

Competencies

Ability to function at an operational level and work well within a team

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Technical and IT proficient, need to be comfortable to work with large data & analyse data

Strong financial background & comfortable with building information metrics

Self – motivated to ensure personal and professional improvement

Action orientated and takes initiative

Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong Excel data manipulation skills), MS SharePoint, QlikView, Power BI or similar BI tools(advantageous)

Experience on requirement gathering activities with customers and further translation of business requirements into technical requirements

Knowledge in industrial IT technologies (Advantageous)

Data historian and PIMS e.g. OsiSoft PI, Aspen Tech

MES / ERP layer

Working experience in the mining or other process industry (Advantageous)

Understanding of micro-service based software architecture and agile software development process (Advantageous)

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computing Science/Engineering, IT, Industrial Engineering or similar.

Knowledge of business intelligence tools, like Siemens XHQ (training will be provided by Siemens), Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, etc

Experience in IT projects, acting as technical leader, business analysis or software architect

5 Years relevant experience in Software Development

Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

Mining

Mining clients

Data historian

financial background

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position