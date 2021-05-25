Bookkeeper

Responsibilities:

Capturing and reconciling vendor payments

Set up of payment batches

Liaising with creditors

Processing travel claims and expense re-imbursements

Allocations, payments and reconciliation of accounts

Assisting with processing of monthly fee bills

Attending to ad hoc queries from secretaries and directors

Prepare files for annual audit

Covering for fellow staff members when on leave

Requirements:



Matric Essential

Minimum of 3 years relevant work experience in a Finance department

Bookkeeping Diploma

CMS experience advantageous

Full working knowledge of MS packages essential

EE Preferable

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

