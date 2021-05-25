Bookkeeper

May 25, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Capturing and reconciling vendor payments
  • Set up of payment batches
  • Liaising with creditors
  • Processing travel claims and expense re-imbursements
  • Allocations, payments and reconciliation of accounts
  • Assisting with processing of monthly fee bills
  • Attending to ad hoc queries from secretaries and directors
  • Prepare files for annual audit
  • Covering for fellow staff members when on leave

Requirements:

  • Matric Essential
  • Minimum of 3 years relevant work experience in a Finance department
  • Bookkeeping Diploma
  • CMS experience advantageous
  • Full working knowledge of MS packages essential
  • EE Preferable

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position