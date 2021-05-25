Bookkeeper

Responsibilities:
- Capturing and reconciling vendor payments
- Set up of payment batches
- Liaising with creditors
- Processing travel claims and expense re-imbursements
- Allocations, payments and reconciliation of accounts
- Assisting with processing of monthly fee bills
- Attending to ad hoc queries from secretaries and directors
- Prepare files for annual audit
- Covering for fellow staff members when on leave
Requirements:
- Matric Essential
- Minimum of 3 years relevant work experience in a Finance department
- Bookkeeping Diploma
- CMS experience advantageous
- Full working knowledge of MS packages essential
- EE Preferable
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted